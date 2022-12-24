How to Make All Effects for Potions in Potion Craft

Learning how to make all Potion Effects in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator is essential. Not only to appease your visitors but also to craft potions necessary to progress through the game’s chapters and to create reagents in the lab.
With a very limited view of the Alchemist Map at the beginning of the game, crafting specific potions can be tricky, especially when multiple effects are necessary to complete an objective. Luckily, budding alchemists can use the recipes and diagrams below to create the effects they need to boost their reputation and popularity in Potion Craft.
How to Make All Potion Effects in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
There are many ways to make various effects by following the Water Alchemist Map shown above. Some effects are complicated and expensive to craft using the Water Map and should not be attempted until the Oil Map is obtained later in the game.
For early and mid-game potion effects in Potion Craft, you can use the recipes below to guarantee desired Potion Effects when using a Water Base.
Potion of Fire
- Three Firebell, fully ground
Potion of Ice
- Two Waterbloom, fully ground
Potion of Healing
- One Terraria, fully ground
- One Waterbloom, fully ground
Potion of Light
- Four Firebell, fully ground
- One Terraria, whole
- One Fireball, fully ground
- One Windbloom, whole
Potion of Wild Growth
- Three Lifeleaf, fully ground
- One Waterbloom, fully ground
Potion of Lightning
- Four Windbloom, fully ground
- Two Waterbloom, fully ground
Potion of Explosion
- Four Mad Mushroom, fully ground
Potion of Slowness
- Four Lifeleaf, fully ground
- One Lifeleaf, half ground
- One Stink Mushroom, fully ground
- One Terraria, fully ground
- One Terraria, half ground
Potion of Stone Skin
- One Firebell, fully ground
- One Mudshroom, fully ground
- One Goblin Shroom, whole
- One Dryad’s Saddle, fully ground
- One Lifeleaf, fully ground
- One Lifeleaf, whole
Potion of Swiftness
- Four Windbloom, fully ground
Potion of Wild Growth
- Two Terraria, fully ground
- One Terraria, 3/4 ground
- Three Waterbloom, fully ground
- One Windbloom, lightly ground
Potion of Sleep
- Four Waterbloom, fully ground
- One Terraria, fully ground
- One Waterbloom, barely ground
Potion of Lightning
- One Windbloom, fully ground
- One Waterbloom, fully ground
- One Windbloom, fully ground
- One Waterbloom, fully ground
- One Windbloom, fully ground
Potion of Charm
- Four Windbloom, fully ground
- One Firebell, fully ground
- One Sulphur Shelf, fully ground
- One Windbloom, fully ground
- One Windbloom, very lightly ground
Potion of Dexterity
- Four Waterbloom, fully ground
- One Windbloom, 1/4 ground
Potion of Explosion
- Three Mad Mushroom, fully ground
- One Bloodthorn, fully ground, or one Sulphur Shelf, whole
Oil Alchemist Map
By the time you have the Oil Alchemist Map unlocked, you should have a good idea of how crafting in Potion Craft works. You can use the diagram above to reach your desired Potion Effects.
All Potion Effects in Potion Craft
- Acid
- Acid Protection
- Anti-Magic
- Charm
- Curse
- Dexterity
- Enlargement
- Explosion
- Fear
- Fire
- Fire Protection
- Fragrance
- Frost
- Frost Protection
- Gluing
- Hallucinations
- Healing
- Inspiration
- Invisibility
- Levitation
- Libido
- Light
- Lightning
- Lighting Protection
- Luck
- Magical Vision
- Mana
- Necromancy
- Poisoning
- Poison Protection
- Rage
- Rejuvenation
- Shrinking
- Sleep
- Slipperiness
- Slowness
- Stench
- Stone Skin
- Strength
- Swiftness
- Wild Growth
Potion Craft is available now for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, with a PlayStation and Nintendo Switch port coming soon.
- This article was updated on December 23rd, 2022