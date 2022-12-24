How to Make All Effects for Potions in Potion Craft

Learning how to make all Potion Effects in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator is essential. Not only to appease your visitors but also to craft potions necessary to progress through the game’s chapters and to create reagents in the lab.

With a very limited view of the Alchemist Map at the beginning of the game, crafting specific potions can be tricky, especially when multiple effects are necessary to complete an objective. Luckily, budding alchemists can use the recipes and diagrams below to create the effects they need to boost their reputation and popularity in Potion Craft.

How to Make All Potion Effects in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

There are many ways to make various effects by following the Water Alchemist Map shown above. Some effects are complicated and expensive to craft using the Water Map and should not be attempted until the Oil Map is obtained later in the game.

For early and mid-game potion effects in Potion Craft, you can use the recipes below to guarantee desired Potion Effects when using a Water Base.

Potion of Fire

Three Firebell, fully ground

Potion of Ice

Two Waterbloom, fully ground

Potion of Healing

One Terraria , fully ground

, fully ground One Waterbloom, fully ground

Potion of Light

Four Firebell , fully ground

, fully ground One Terraria , whole

, whole One Fireball , fully ground

, fully ground One Windbloom, whole

Potion of Wild Growth

Three Lifeleaf , fully ground

, fully ground One Waterbloom, fully ground

Potion of Lightning

Four Windbloom , fully ground

, fully ground Two Waterbloom, fully ground

Potion of Explosion

Four Mad Mushroom, fully ground

Potion of Slowness

Four Lifeleaf , fully ground

, fully ground One Lifeleaf , half ground

, half ground One Stink Mushroom , fully ground

, fully ground One Terraria , fully ground

, fully ground One Terraria, half ground

Potion of Stone Skin

One Firebell , fully ground

, fully ground One Mudshroom , fully ground

, fully ground One Goblin Shroom , whole

, whole One Dryad’s Saddle , fully ground

, fully ground One Lifeleaf , fully ground

, fully ground One Lifeleaf, whole

Potion of Swiftness

Four Windbloom, fully ground

Potion of Wild Growth

Two Terraria , fully ground

, fully ground One Terraria , 3/4 ground

, 3/4 ground Three Waterbloom , fully ground

, fully ground One Windbloom, lightly ground

Potion of Sleep

Four Waterbloom , fully ground

, fully ground One Terraria , fully ground

, fully ground One Waterbloom, barely ground

Potion of Lightning

One Windbloom , fully ground

, fully ground One Waterbloom , fully ground

, fully ground One Windbloom , fully ground

, fully ground One Waterbloom , fully ground

, fully ground One Windbloom, fully ground

Potion of Charm

Four Windbloom , fully ground

, fully ground One Firebell , fully ground

, fully ground One Sulphur Shelf , fully ground

, fully ground One Windbloom , fully ground

, fully ground One Windbloom, very lightly ground

Potion of Dexterity

Four Waterbloom , fully ground

, fully ground One Windbloom, 1/4 ground

Potion of Explosion

Three Mad Mushroom , fully ground

, fully ground One Bloodthorn, fully ground, or one Sulphur Shelf, whole

Oil Alchemist Map

By the time you have the Oil Alchemist Map unlocked, you should have a good idea of how crafting in Potion Craft works. You can use the diagram above to reach your desired Potion Effects.

All Potion Effects in Potion Craft

Acid

Acid Protection

Anti-Magic

Charm

Curse

Dexterity

Enlargement

Explosion

Fear

Fire

Fire Protection

Fragrance

Frost

Frost Protection

Gluing

Hallucinations

Healing

Inspiration

Invisibility

Levitation

Libido

Light

Lightning

Lighting Protection

Luck

Magical Vision

Mana

Necromancy

Poisoning

Poison Protection

Rage

Rejuvenation

Shrinking

Sleep

Slipperiness

Slowness

Stench

Stone Skin

Strength

Swiftness

Wild Growth

Potion Craft is available now for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, with a PlayStation and Nintendo Switch port coming soon.

- This article was updated on December 23rd, 2022