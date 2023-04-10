All Everspace 2 Cheats – Full List of all Cheat Codes

Everspace 2 is a fast single-player space shooter game with deep space exploration, RPG elements, tons of ships, and an addicting gameplay loop. Sometimes though, Everspace 2 can get highly challenging, and players can hit walls preventing them from making good progress. Well, with the help of cheats, there are ways to make the Everspace 2 experience even more pleasurable and can make you feel like the ultimate astronaut. This guide will cover all Everspace 2 cheats and how to activate them in the game.
All Cheat Codes for Everspace 2
The good news about Everspace 2 cheats is that third-party companies offer what they call “trainers,” which essentially are apps that players can add onto the game, and a whole array of cheats are included. For example, Plitch is known the be the best trainer for this field, and their Everspace 2 trainer features 20 cheats ranging from infinite health to adding credits. We will discuss Plitch trainer in this article along with Trainer Fling—another great cheat tool.
Pitch Trainer Cheat Engine
Below is a list of all the Everspace 2 cheat codes included in Plitch Trainer. While some cheats make the game much more manageable, some focus on making the experience more difficult for those looking for an even more significant challenge. Players can download this trainer by going to the official Plitch website, and after, players can enable these cheats in the game’s menu.
All Plitch Free Cheats
- Prepare
- Add Credits
- Reset Credits to 0
- Unlimited Boost Energy
- Low Shield
- Low Armor
- Low Hull
- Refill Shields
- Refill Armor
- Refill Hull
- Add XP
All Plitch Premium Cheats
- Unlimited Missiles
- Unlimited Weapon Energy
- Infinite Shield
- Unlimited Armor
- Unlimited Hull
- No Consumables Cooldown
- Unlimited Consumables
- Set Hovered Item Amount
- Set Ship Speed
Trainer Fling Cheat Engine
We will be looking at the following cheat trainer, Trainer Fling—designed to allow players to access cheats through hotkeys. Head to the official Trainer Fling website to download this add-on. Below are all the cheats included in the trainer and the hotkey assigned to activate each one.
- Num 1 – Infinite Health
- Num 2 – Infinite Shield
- Num 3 – Infinite Armor
- Num 4 – Infinite Weapon Energy
- Num 5 – Infinite Missiles
- Num 6 – Infinite Boost
- Num 7 – Infinite Consumables
- Num 8 – Devices Instant Cooldown
- Num 9 – Devices Infinite Duration
- Num 0 – Set Game Speed
- Num_ – One Hit Destroy Shield
- Num + – One Hit Destroy Armor
- Num – – One Hit Kill
- CTRL+Num 1 – Edit Credit
- CTRL+Num 2 – Infinite XP
- CTRL+Num 3 – XP Multiplier
- CTRL+Num 4 – No Augmentation Module Requirement
- CTRL+Num 5 – Device Upgrade Points Won’t Decrease
- CTRL+Num 6 – No Crafting XP Requirement
- CTRL+Num 7 – No Crafting Material Requirement
Those are the two best trainers for Everspace 2 that offer the most cheats. Ensure you read into the trainers a bit more before downloading them onto your PC—to ensure your system can handle the add-on.
- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023