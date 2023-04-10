All Everspace 2 Cheats – Full List of all Cheat Codes

Image: ROCKFISH Games

Everspace 2 is a fast single-player space shooter game with deep space exploration, RPG elements, tons of ships, and an addicting gameplay loop. Sometimes though, Everspace 2 can get highly challenging, and players can hit walls preventing them from making good progress. Well, with the help of cheats, there are ways to make the Everspace 2 experience even more pleasurable and can make you feel like the ultimate astronaut. This guide will cover all Everspace 2 cheats and how to activate them in the game.

All Cheat Codes for Everspace 2

The good news about Everspace 2 cheats is that third-party companies offer what they call “trainers,” which essentially are apps that players can add onto the game, and a whole array of cheats are included. For example, Plitch is known the be the best trainer for this field, and their Everspace 2 trainer features 20 cheats ranging from infinite health to adding credits. We will discuss Plitch trainer in this article along with Trainer Fling—another great cheat tool.

Pitch Trainer Cheat Engine

Below is a list of all the Everspace 2 cheat codes included in Plitch Trainer. While some cheats make the game much more manageable, some focus on making the experience more difficult for those looking for an even more significant challenge. Players can download this trainer by going to the official Plitch website, and after, players can enable these cheats in the game’s menu.

All Plitch Free Cheats

Prepare

Add Credits

Reset Credits to 0

Unlimited Boost Energy

Low Shield

Low Armor

Low Hull

Refill Shields

Refill Armor

Refill Hull

Add XP

All Plitch Premium Cheats

Unlimited Missiles

Unlimited Weapon Energy

Infinite Shield

Unlimited Armor

Unlimited Hull

No Consumables Cooldown

Unlimited Consumables

Set Hovered Item Amount

Set Ship Speed

Trainer Fling Cheat Engine

We will be looking at the following cheat trainer, Trainer Fling—designed to allow players to access cheats through hotkeys. Head to the official Trainer Fling website to download this add-on. Below are all the cheats included in the trainer and the hotkey assigned to activate each one.

Num 1 – Infinite Health

Num 2 – Infinite Shield

Num 3 – Infinite Armor

Num 4 – Infinite Weapon Energy

Num 5 – Infinite Missiles

Num 6 – Infinite Boost

Num 7 – Infinite Consumables

Num 8 – Devices Instant Cooldown

Num 9 – Devices Infinite Duration

Num 0 – Set Game Speed

Num_ – One Hit Destroy Shield

Num + – One Hit Destroy Armor

Num – – One Hit Kill

CTRL+Num 1 – Edit Credit

CTRL+Num 2 – Infinite XP

CTRL+Num 3 – XP Multiplier

CTRL+Num 4 – No Augmentation Module Requirement

CTRL+Num 5 – Device Upgrade Points Won’t Decrease

CTRL+Num 6 – No Crafting XP Requirement

CTRL+Num 7 – No Crafting Material Requirement

Those are the two best trainers for Everspace 2 that offer the most cheats. Ensure you read into the trainers a bit more before downloading them onto your PC—to ensure your system can handle the add-on.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023