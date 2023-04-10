Image: ROCKFISH Games

Everspace 2 is being enjoyed by space fanatics all over for its action-packed gameplay with ships and many are trying to work out how to destroy a Rigged Asteroid in the game. This is one of the types of Asteroids that you will run across for certain location challenges. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to destroy the rigged asteroid in Everspace 2.

Destroying the Rigged Asteroid in Everspace 2

In order to destroy the rigged asteroid you will have to use explosive charges on the detonator sections of the asteroid and activate them. Some of the Explosive Charges can be found inside shielded doors on a space station nearby. You will need to search around the area for Power Cores scattered about the place. Bring them back to the shielded doors and insert them by pressing F, then grab the charge.

Bring the Explosive charge to a detonation point on the Asteroid and insert it. Make your way back and repeat the power core door process to obtain more charges. Rig the Asteroid fully with five charges around each of the points. Then activate a charge by pressing F and loop around the Asteroid to keep activating each charge — do this before the timer runs out. After you have done this, the detonation will start.

Does it Matter What Way I Activate the Explosive Charges on the Rigged Asteroid?

No, you can activate them in any order you’d like to. However, it will be most beneficial to activate them in a way that ensures you can get around the asteroid to activate the others efficiently. Start with the detonators closest to one another so it is quicker to reach the others.

Make sure you have defeated most enemy ships before you start the charge activations, this will help a lot. It can be more dangerous to attempt the charge activation loop while you have a handful of enemies on your ship’s tail. Eliminating them will greatly speed up and protect your detonation process.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023