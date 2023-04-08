All Fabric Crafting Recipes in Sun Haven

Image: Pixel Sprout Studios

The joy in a game like Sun Haven is you get to create your journey however you choose. You choose which skills to focus on, which items you want, what style you want to wear, who you want to be friends with, and what to craft. If you find yourself with a loom and some silk, you may wonder, what are all the fabric crafting recipes in Sun Haven? Some of them are very straightforward, and some take some skill-building to get to them. We’ve broken it all down here for you.

Gloves

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the first things you’ll notice when you have your loom built so you can make fabric in Sun Haven is the wide array of gloves available to you immediately.

Delicate Gloves – 1 fabric

Red Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 strawberries

Orange Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 oranges

Yellow Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 corn

Green Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 greenroot

Blue Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 blueberries

Purple Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 berries

Pink Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 raspberries

Brown Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 potatoes

Accessories

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The loom also allows players to make a wide variety of adorable accessories.

Sun Haven Quilt – 3 fabric, 5 wheat

Knitted Socks – 1 fabric, 3 silk

Scarf – 1 fabric, 4 silk

Throw Blanket – 2 fabric, 25 cotton

Elios Blanket – 3 fabric, 30 cotton, 1 fire crystal

Furniture

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Give your home an upgrade with some new furniture at the Advanced Furniture Crafting Station, which can be made at the Crafting Table once you are at least level 23 in farming and have selected the Furniture Crafting skill in your farming skill tree. These recipes become available:

Bed – 2 fabric, 10 planks

Nice Double Bed – 6 fabric, 25 planks

Nice Bookshelf – 4 fabric, 20 planks

Bunny Bed – 8 fabric, 20 planks, 12 carrots

Bunny Couch – 8 fabric, 20 planks, 12 carrots

Orange Slice Bed – 12 fabric, 25 oranges, 25 planks

Orange Slice Couch – 8 fabric, 15 oranges, 24 planks

Orange Slice Rug – 6 fabric, 15 oranges

Ice Cream Bed – 10 fabric, 30 snow balls, 15 hardwood beams

Ice Cream Couch – 8 fabric, 20 snow balls, 10 hardwood beams

Ice Cream Rug – 8 fabric, 10 snow balls

Large White Fluffy Rug – 6 fabric, 5 wool

Sunflower Rug – 4 fabric, 4 sunflowers

Purple Bat Rug – 15 fabric, 20 spectre slime

Yellow Shaggy Rug – 15 fabric, 20 squashed bananas

Boho Round Rug – 10 fabric, 3 wool

Armor

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At level 22 of mining you will be able to place a skill point into the Outfitter skill. At level 23 you can put one more and you will have unlocked Archer & Mage Armor that can be crafted at an Anvil.

Warcaster’s Robe – 4 fabric, 2 ruby, 5 fire crystals

Aerodynamic Helmet – 3 fabric, 3 feathers

Aerodynamic Chest Plate – 6 fabric, 6 feathers

Aerodynamic Plate Legs – 5 fabric, 5 feathers

Aerodynamic Wings – 4 fabric, 4 feathers

Spectre Helmet – 8 fabric, 12 spectre slime, 8 wool

Spectre Robe – 10 fabric, 18 spectre slime, 10 wool

- This article was updated on April 8th, 2023