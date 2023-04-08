All Fabric Crafting Recipes in Sun Haven

The joy in a game like Sun Haven is you get to create your journey however you choose. You choose which skills to focus on, which items you want, what style you want to wear, who you want to be friends with, and what to craft. If you find yourself with a loom and some silk, you may wonder, what are all the fabric crafting recipes in Sun Haven? Some of them are very straightforward, and some take some skill-building to get to them. We’ve broken it all down here for you.
Gloves
One of the first things you’ll notice when you have your loom built so you can make fabric in Sun Haven is the wide array of gloves available to you immediately.
- Delicate Gloves – 1 fabric
- Red Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 strawberries
- Orange Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 oranges
- Yellow Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 corn
- Green Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 greenroot
- Blue Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 blueberries
- Purple Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 berries
- Pink Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 raspberries
- Brown Gloves – 5 fabric, 5 potatoes
Accessories
The loom also allows players to make a wide variety of adorable accessories.
- Sun Haven Quilt – 3 fabric, 5 wheat
- Knitted Socks – 1 fabric, 3 silk
- Scarf – 1 fabric, 4 silk
- Throw Blanket – 2 fabric, 25 cotton
- Elios Blanket – 3 fabric, 30 cotton, 1 fire crystal
Furniture
Give your home an upgrade with some new furniture at the Advanced Furniture Crafting Station, which can be made at the Crafting Table once you are at least level 23 in farming and have selected the Furniture Crafting skill in your farming skill tree. These recipes become available:
- Bed – 2 fabric, 10 planks
- Nice Double Bed – 6 fabric, 25 planks
- Nice Bookshelf – 4 fabric, 20 planks
- Bunny Bed – 8 fabric, 20 planks, 12 carrots
- Bunny Couch – 8 fabric, 20 planks, 12 carrots
- Orange Slice Bed – 12 fabric, 25 oranges, 25 planks
- Orange Slice Couch – 8 fabric, 15 oranges, 24 planks
- Orange Slice Rug – 6 fabric, 15 oranges
- Ice Cream Bed – 10 fabric, 30 snow balls, 15 hardwood beams
- Ice Cream Couch – 8 fabric, 20 snow balls, 10 hardwood beams
- Ice Cream Rug – 8 fabric, 10 snow balls
- Large White Fluffy Rug – 6 fabric, 5 wool
- Sunflower Rug – 4 fabric, 4 sunflowers
- Purple Bat Rug – 15 fabric, 20 spectre slime
- Yellow Shaggy Rug – 15 fabric, 20 squashed bananas
- Boho Round Rug – 10 fabric, 3 wool
Armor
At level 22 of mining you will be able to place a skill point into the Outfitter skill. At level 23 you can put one more and you will have unlocked Archer & Mage Armor that can be crafted at an Anvil.
- Warcaster’s Robe – 4 fabric, 2 ruby, 5 fire crystals
- Aerodynamic Helmet – 3 fabric, 3 feathers
- Aerodynamic Chest Plate – 6 fabric, 6 feathers
- Aerodynamic Plate Legs – 5 fabric, 5 feathers
- Aerodynamic Wings – 4 fabric, 4 feathers
- Spectre Helmet – 8 fabric, 12 spectre slime, 8 wool
- Spectre Robe – 10 fabric, 18 spectre slime, 10 wool
- This article was updated on April 8th, 2023