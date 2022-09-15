All Fashion Trivia 1-10 Answers in NBA 2K23

In NBA 2K23, Courting Colloway Fashion trivia and Yolanda and Sabine will challenge you with fashion trivia. Yolanda and Sabine will give you ten challenges with three questions. Here are all of the fashion trivia answers in NBA 2K23.

All Fashion Trivia Answers in NBA 2K23

As mentioned previously, there are three questions per challenge. Here are all of the fashion trivia answers in NBA 2K23.

Fashion Trivia 1 Answers

Q: Who makes the Birkin bag? A: Hermes

Q: Which shoe company was the first to introduce a microchip into their sneakers? A: Adidas

Q: What did the Nike logo originally intend to convey with its look and style? A: Motion



Fashion Trivia 2 Answers

Q: Which streetwear company is known for their logo that looks like two U’s, with one being upside down? A: Under Armor

Q: Who was the very first NBA player with his own signature shoe? A: Bob Cousy

Q: Which economist coined the phrase “conspicuous consumption” back in 1899? A: Thorstein Veblen



Fashion Trivia 3 Answers

A: StockX

A: Turtle Dove

A: Fjallraven Kanken

Fashion Trivia 4 Answers

Q: So which company produces Air Jordans? A: Nikes

Q: What luxury brand that everyone knows now, but back in the day were originally known for making trunks for traveling? A: Louis Vuitton

Q: Okay, who designed the Peter Saville Parka, not the one Sabine got in Chinatown for thirty-five dollars, the real one? A: Raf Simons



Fashion Trivia 5 Answers

Q: Which label’s iconic logo is like the little heart with eyes on it? A: Comme des Garcons PLAY

Q: And the shoe museum with the largest collection of footwear is the Bata and it’s in what city? A: Toronto

Q: When Heron Preston did his project UNIFORM, who did he collaborate with? A: The NYC Department of Sanitation.



Fashion Trivia 6 Answers

Q: Okay, answer this. What was the name of the former basketball player that Converse hired to help design their most iconic sneaker almost 100 years ago? A: Chuck Taylor

Q: Which Japanese streetwear brand was founded in 1993? A: BAPE

Q: What’s the name of the streetwear line founded by the brothers Edwin and Salmee, whose last name was Faeh? A: Carhartt WIP



Fashion Trivia 7 Answers

Q: Okay, so which iconic streetwear logo was based on the way the founder would sign his handcrafted surfboards? A: Stussy

Q: Okay, so which brand was founded by Jerry Lorenzo? A: Fear of God

Q: What was the inspiration for the Air Jordan X according to Tinker Hatfield? A: Lawnmower



Fashion Trivia 8 Answers

Q: Okay, so with Nike kicks, yeah? The originals used a household appliance to make the soles. Name it! A: Waffle iron

Q: Which two shoe companies were created out of an argument between two brothers? A: Adidas and Puma

Q: What’s the name of Brendon Babenzain’s brand? A: Noah



Fashion Trivia 9 Answers

Q: Okay. Boom here it comes. Fenty is a fashion house founded by which singer? A: Rihanna

Q: Which sneakers were the first to be mass mass mass produced? A: Keds

Q: Okay, when Nike was planning on discontinuing the original Air Force 1, retailers in which city saved it by offering color of the month drops? A: Baltimore



Fashion Trivia 10 Answers

Q: Yes! Okay, so which designers’ Red October sneakers sold out within seconds? A: Kanye

Q: Back in 1984, Michael Jordan and Nike had just launched the original Air Jordan shoe. Unfortunately, Michael wasn’t allowed to wear the original Jordans in an NBA game because they violated a specific — and now repealed — rule. What was the rule violation that resulted in the original Air Jordans being banned? A: Unapproved colors

Q: Back in 2018 PrettyLittleThing partnered with this OG hip-hop brand. It was fire. Probably one of the best collaborations in streetwear history. So who was that brand that made it so fire? A: Kark Kani



If you are interested in more NBA 2K23, check out our NBA 2K23 page. We have guides on how to get a shoe deal, how to complete coach drills, and much more.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 15th, 2022