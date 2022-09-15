How-to-Get-a-Shoe-Deal-in-NBA-2K23-MyCareer

When you’re not on the court in NBA 2K23, several quests will require the player to work on their personal brand. While this can be done in several ways, endorsements from large companies will hugely benefit the process. Shoe Deals are one of the brand endorsements NBA 2K23 encourages players to strive for, but each brand has individual requirements. Read on to find out about the ins and outs of every brand open for a shoe deal.

How to Get a Shoe Deal in NBA 2K23

If you’re looking to receive a shoe deal in NBA 2K23, you’ll need to start by unlocking company endorsements. To open the world of endorsements, you’ll need to have unlocked the Going National quest, which will grant you access to brand endorsements in MyCareer. Each brand has a set of requirements players must meet before an endorsement can be obtained. The following table lists each shoe company and its individual requirements.

Brand Requirements Nike 420’000 Fans, 6 Corporate Levels, and 10 Solo Players Jordan 415’000 Fans, 9 Flashy Levels, and 9 Fashion Levels Adidas 390’000 Fans, 8 Free Spirit Levels, and 10 Music Levels New Balance 365’000 Fans, 9 Team Oriented Levels, and 7 Fundamental Levels Puma 355’000 Fans, 7 Free Spirit Levels, and 6 Fashion Levels Converse 350’000 Fans, 8 Free Spirit Levels, and 6 Fashion Levels Under Armour 345’000 Fans, 4 Corporate Levels, and 8 Team Oriented Levels

Several core quests must be completed before you gain access to Going National, such as Welcome to the League and Not Your Father’s Hot Dogs. So if you can’t find Going National, you may have missed a previous quest. Alongside receiving a shoe deal, the Going National quest will require players to sign with a beverage company and sign a national-level sponsorship. However, it’s important to note that you can only sign one shoe deal at a time.

NBA 2K23 is now available on Xbox Series S and X, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 15th, 2022