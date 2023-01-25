All Fire Emblem Engage Character Growth Rates Explained

Fire Emblem Engage is about taking its characters and having the players create them into the most substantial units possible on the battlefield. While the simple answer on how to do this boils down to using the characters as much as possible, the real answer is more complex. The latest entry into the Fire Emblem series focuses on a specific mechanic called growth rate, a critical component essential for leveling-up purposes. Do you need help understanding what the growth rate is in Engage? Do you want to know the growth rate of each character in the game? We got you covered on both in this article.

Growth Rates in Fire Emblem Engage Explained

Every character has a Growth Rate in Fire Emblem Engage. The growth rate is a way of showing how fast each stat of every character levels up. For example, a character with a growth rate for their HP of 30, and another character with a growth rate of 60 for their HP, the latter has a better chance of leveling up HP since their growth rate is a higher number. An excellent way to look at this is that these numbers stand for a percentage, so the character mentioned earlier has a 60 percent chance of raising HP when leveling up.

Every Character’s Growth Rate for Every Stat

So, look at all the characters and their growth rates in the table below. The higher the number, the greater the chance each stat will increase when leveling up.

Character HP BLD STR MAG DEX SPD DEF RES LCK Alear 60 5 35 20 45 50 40 25 25 Alycryst 65 10 30 10 40 45 30 20 15 Alfred 65 10 40 5 35 40 40 20 40 Amber 65 15 45 0 25 30 35 5 35 Anna 55 5 15 50 50 50 20 35 45 Bunet 65 10 30 10 40 35 45 25 40 Boucheron 85 20 20 0 50 45 35 20 10 Clanne 45 5 35 10 40 50 30 25 20 Citrinne 45 5 10 40 25 30 20 40 25 Chloe 75 5 25 35 40 55 30 25 25 Celine 50 5 35 25 30 45 30 40 50 Diamant 75 15 30 15 20 40 40 25 20 Etie 45 5 40 25 25 35 25 30 25 Fogado 60 10 30 25 30 55 30 35 25 Framme 55 0 30 25 35 55 25 30 25 Griss 55 5 30 50 20 25 35 50 25 Goldmary 65 5 30 5 25 25 55 25 25 Hortensia 40 0 20 20 35 50 25 55 50 Ivy 55 10 25 30 25 40 30 35 15 Jade 55 10 35 25 35 30 40 30 20 Jean 50 5 20 20 35 40 25 20 25 Kagetsu 60 10 30 15 50 50 40 25 40 Lapis 55 5 25 20 35 55 35 30 25 Louis 75 15 40 0 25 25 50 20 25 Lindon 65 10 25 25 25 40 25 40 15 Mauvier 70 15 35 40 40 35 50 45 15 Merrin 55 10 25 25 40 50 30 30 25 Marni 75 10 50 20 5 15 55 25 25 Pandreo 60 15 5 30 45 45 15 55 30 Panette 75 15 45 10 40 25 30 15 20 Rosado 75 5 45 25 40 45 30 30 20 Saphir 80 10 35 0 25 30 30 5 20 Seadall 55 10 25 15 25 50 25 25 35 Timerra 55 10 25 25 45 45 30 30 30 Veyle 40 0 25 45 35 30 25 35 20 Vander 60 5 25 10 25 35 35 20 10 Yunaka 50 5 35 25 40 45 15 45 25 Zephia 60 10 35 15 40 35 35 15 25 Zelkov 65 10 35 15 40 35 35 15 25

Now you know which stat has a greater chance of leveling up for all your Fire Emblem Engage characters. Remember that growth rate isn’t the definitive factor on whether a character is good or not. If you want our opinion on the best units available in the game, we have a ranked tier list that will give you a good understanding of who to choose.

Fire Emblem Engage is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023