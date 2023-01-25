All Fire Emblem Engage Character Growth Rates Explained

Fire Emblem Engage is about taking its characters and having the players create them into the most substantial units possible on the battlefield. While the simple answer on how to do this boils down to using the characters as much as possible, the real answer is more complex. The latest entry into the Fire Emblem series focuses on a specific mechanic called growth rate, a critical component essential for leveling-up purposes. Do you need help understanding what the growth rate is in Engage? Do you want to know the growth rate of each character in the game? We got you covered on both in this article.

Growth Rates in Fire Emblem Engage Explained

Every character has a Growth Rate in Fire Emblem Engage. The growth rate is a way of showing how fast each stat of every character levels up. For example, a character with a growth rate for their HP of 30, and another character with a growth rate of 60 for their HP, the latter has a better chance of leveling up HP since their growth rate is a higher number. An excellent way to look at this is that these numbers stand for a percentage, so the character mentioned earlier has a 60 percent chance of raising HP when leveling up.

Every Character’s Growth Rate for Every Stat

So, look at all the characters and their growth rates in the table below. The higher the number, the greater the chance each stat will increase when leveling up.

CharacterHPBLDSTRMAGDEXSPDDEFRESLCK
Alear60535204550402525
Alycryst651030104045302015
Alfred65104053540402040
Amber6515450253035535
Anna55515505050203545
Bunet651030104035452540
Boucheron85202005045352010
Clanne45535104050302520
Citrinne45510402530204025
Chloe75525354055302525
Celine50535253045304050
Diamant751530152040402520
Etie45540252535253025
Fogado601030253055303525
Framme55030253555253025
Griss55530502025355025
Goldmary6553052525552525
Hortensia40020203550255550
Ivy551025302540303515
Jade551035253530403020
Jean50520203540252025
Kagetsu601030155050402540
Lapis55525203555353025
Louis75154002525502025
Lindon651025252540254015
Mauvier701535404035504515
Merrin551025254050303025
Marni75105020515552525
Pandreo60155304545155530
Panette751545104025301520
Rosado75545254045303020
Saphir8010350253030520
Seadall551025152550252535
Timerra551025254545303030
Veyle40025453530253520
Vander60525102535352010
Yunaka50535254045154525
Zephia601035154035351525
Zelkov651035154035351525

Now you know which stat has a greater chance of leveling up for all your Fire Emblem Engage characters. Remember that growth rate isn’t the definitive factor on whether a character is good or not. If you want our opinion on the best units available in the game, we have a ranked tier list that will give you a good understanding of who to choose.

