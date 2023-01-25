All Fire Emblem Engage Character Growth Rates Explained

Fire Emblem Engage is about taking its characters and having the players create them into the most substantial units possible on the battlefield. While the simple answer on how to do this boils down to using the characters as much as possible, the real answer is more complex. The latest entry into the Fire Emblem series focuses on a specific mechanic called growth rate, a critical component essential for leveling-up purposes. Do you need help understanding what the growth rate is in Engage? Do you want to know the growth rate of each character in the game? We got you covered on both in this article.
Growth Rates in Fire Emblem Engage Explained
Every character has a Growth Rate in Fire Emblem Engage. The growth rate is a way of showing how fast each stat of every character levels up. For example, a character with a growth rate for their HP of 30, and another character with a growth rate of 60 for their HP, the latter has a better chance of leveling up HP since their growth rate is a higher number. An excellent way to look at this is that these numbers stand for a percentage, so the character mentioned earlier has a 60 percent chance of raising HP when leveling up.
Every Character’s Growth Rate for Every Stat
So, look at all the characters and their growth rates in the table below. The higher the number, the greater the chance each stat will increase when leveling up.
|Character
|HP
|BLD
|STR
|MAG
|DEX
|SPD
|DEF
|RES
|LCK
|Alear
|60
|5
|35
|20
|45
|50
|40
|25
|25
|Alycryst
|65
|10
|30
|10
|40
|45
|30
|20
|15
|Alfred
|65
|10
|40
|5
|35
|40
|40
|20
|40
|Amber
|65
|15
|45
|0
|25
|30
|35
|5
|35
|Anna
|55
|5
|15
|50
|50
|50
|20
|35
|45
|Bunet
|65
|10
|30
|10
|40
|35
|45
|25
|40
|Boucheron
|85
|20
|20
|0
|50
|45
|35
|20
|10
|Clanne
|45
|5
|35
|10
|40
|50
|30
|25
|20
|Citrinne
|45
|5
|10
|40
|25
|30
|20
|40
|25
|Chloe
|75
|5
|25
|35
|40
|55
|30
|25
|25
|Celine
|50
|5
|35
|25
|30
|45
|30
|40
|50
|Diamant
|75
|15
|30
|15
|20
|40
|40
|25
|20
|Etie
|45
|5
|40
|25
|25
|35
|25
|30
|25
|Fogado
|60
|10
|30
|25
|30
|55
|30
|35
|25
|Framme
|55
|0
|30
|25
|35
|55
|25
|30
|25
|Griss
|55
|5
|30
|50
|20
|25
|35
|50
|25
|Goldmary
|65
|5
|30
|5
|25
|25
|55
|25
|25
|Hortensia
|40
|0
|20
|20
|35
|50
|25
|55
|50
|Ivy
|55
|10
|25
|30
|25
|40
|30
|35
|15
|Jade
|55
|10
|35
|25
|35
|30
|40
|30
|20
|Jean
|50
|5
|20
|20
|35
|40
|25
|20
|25
|Kagetsu
|60
|10
|30
|15
|50
|50
|40
|25
|40
|Lapis
|55
|5
|25
|20
|35
|55
|35
|30
|25
|Louis
|75
|15
|40
|0
|25
|25
|50
|20
|25
|Lindon
|65
|10
|25
|25
|25
|40
|25
|40
|15
|Mauvier
|70
|15
|35
|40
|40
|35
|50
|45
|15
|Merrin
|55
|10
|25
|25
|40
|50
|30
|30
|25
|Marni
|75
|10
|50
|20
|5
|15
|55
|25
|25
|Pandreo
|60
|15
|5
|30
|45
|45
|15
|55
|30
|Panette
|75
|15
|45
|10
|40
|25
|30
|15
|20
|Rosado
|75
|5
|45
|25
|40
|45
|30
|30
|20
|Saphir
|80
|10
|35
|0
|25
|30
|30
|5
|20
|Seadall
|55
|10
|25
|15
|25
|50
|25
|25
|35
|Timerra
|55
|10
|25
|25
|45
|45
|30
|30
|30
|Veyle
|40
|0
|25
|45
|35
|30
|25
|35
|20
|Vander
|60
|5
|25
|10
|25
|35
|35
|20
|10
|Yunaka
|50
|5
|35
|25
|40
|45
|15
|45
|25
|Zephia
|60
|10
|35
|15
|40
|35
|35
|15
|25
|Zelkov
|65
|10
|35
|15
|40
|35
|35
|15
|25
Now you know which stat has a greater chance of leveling up for all your Fire Emblem Engage characters. Remember that growth rate isn’t the definitive factor on whether a character is good or not. If you want our opinion on the best units available in the game, we have a ranked tier list that will give you a good understanding of who to choose.
Fire Emblem Engage is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.
- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023