In true Fire Emblem fashion, Fire Emblem Engage players can make use of many stat boosting items in order to both temporarily or permanently increase the stats of their units. Thus allowing them to excel in their specific roles while in battle. But how can you get your hands on the said items? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s the best way to get stat boosting items in Fire Emblem Engage.

Best Way to Get Stat Boosting Items in Fire Emblem Engage

Although the best way to get non-permanent stat-boosting items, or Tonics, can be done by purchasing them from the game’s Somniel shop. Permanent stat-boosting items such as the Seraph Robe and the Dracoshield are extremely rare to come by, as they are available as either reward for defeating bosses and elite enemies, or as treasures that can be acquired by intercepting thieves trying to get away with them. It may also be possible to get permanent stat boosting items by completing side objectives.

To recap, here’s the best way to get both permanent and temporary stat boosting items in Fire Emblem Engage:

By defeating bosses and elite enemies.

By purchasing them on the game’s shop for 150 Gold each.

With that said, we highly recommend that you make use of the tonics, especially when faced with strong enemies or while feeling stuck in any of the game’s main chapters, as each character can consume one of each before battle and they are particularly cheap. Another great way to increase your stats, especially early on, can be done by both engraving your weapons and inheriting skills from your Emblem Rings.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023