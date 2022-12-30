All Gholdengo Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gholdengo is — to put it lightly — a very special Pokémon. In Scarlet and Violet, players can only obtain it by collecting 999 Gimmighoul coins throughout a long and arduous trek all throughout Paldea. Once they complete this task, they’ll be able to evolve their own Gimmighoul into this oddly-designed creature with fantastic defenses and utility. For the most part, this rare Pokémon will only be found on rival teams online. This also means that fighting it will be one of the most difficult tasks any player can face. Knowing all the weaknesses Gholdengo suffers from can be a big help in taking it down, but even this knowledge can be tricky to use effectively.

All Gholdengo Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gholdengo is a Steel/Ghost-type with very high Special Attack and decent defensive stats. It also has the Good as Gold ability, which prevents any Status moves from affecting Gholdengo entirely. Moves like Flare Blitz and Nuzzle can still cause status effects, but anything labelled solely as a Status move simply won’t work. You’ll need to take advantage of the Coin Entity Pokémon’s few weaknesses, those being Ground, Fire, Ghost, and Dark-type moves.

Despite all of Gholdengo’s defenses, it can easily be trivialized by Ground-types able to hit it hard and fast. If they can beat its speed and use just one Earthquake, Gholdengo will fall in a matter of moments. An obvious choice is Dugtrio thanks to its high Speed and Attack, though Great Tusk and Iron Treads can also deal some fantastic damage. No matter what, you’ll want to take out Gholdengo before it even has a chance to move, as it can set itself up with some pretty nasty Status moves of its own. Force it on the offensive and you’ll turn this golden foe into one that’s barely worth bronze!

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2022