Are you wondering where all Gimmighoul chest form locations in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet are? Then, you’ll have enough Gimmighoul coins to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo. The next time Gimmighoul gains a level after you collect 999 Gimmighoul coins, it will become a made mon who will be ready to hit the mattresses. Here’s everything you need to know about finding all Gimmighoul chest form locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Gimmighoul Chest Form Locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You earn Gimmighoul coins by finding a Gimmighoul in two forms: its Roaming form and its Chest form. The Roaming form will reward you with a handful of coins, while the Chest form will reward you with 50+ coins. All the Chest form Gimmighoul locations are broken down by their Paldea region area. Unlike their Roaming form, the Chest form does not respawn, but you will earn many coins for your troubles.

Asado Desert:

You will find a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins in ruins on the Northern border of the Asado Desert.

Casseroya Lake:

The first Watchtower in this area has a 50+ Gimmighoul in Chest form at the top.

The second Watchtower in this location has another Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins.

The third and final Watchtower has a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins at the top.

At these same ruins is another Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins next to a ruined wall that looks like a plus symbol.

East Province – Area One:

Climb the Watchtower’s top for a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins.

East Province – Area Two

Sitting on top of a plateau is a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50 coins.

East Province – Area Three

At the top of a Watchtower, you will find a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins.

Glaseado Mountain

You will find a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins on top of a Watchtower on cliffs.

North Province – Area One

You will find a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins in the corner of the tiny ruins.

To the North of the three towers, you will find a fourth Watchtower with a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins.

North Province – Area Two

You will find a Gimmighoul in Chest form at the small lake with many Golduck worth 50+ coins.

South Province – Area Two

Another Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins is at the top of the Watchtower.

South Province – Area Three

You can find a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins at the top of a watchtower.

South Province – Area Five

A Watchtower with a Gimmighoul in Chest form at the top is worth 50+ coins.

South Province – Area Six

You will find a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50 coins on top of a tower in water. You will need to glide to the top of it.

West Province – Area One

There is a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins at the top of a tower located in ruins in this.

We have a comprehensive guide if you are looking for ALL Gimmighoul coin locations.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022