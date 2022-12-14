All Great Tusk Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may have had their issues while running, but the core battle system is thankfully intact in Generation IX. Along with new moves and the Terastallize mechanic, there are brand new Pokemon, either entirely new concepts or variations on existing creatures, a trend present since Generation VII. In the case of Great Tusk, we see an ancestor to Donphan, a Past Paradox Pokemon you can capture and train, and it’s quite the heavy hitter. But even Great Tusk is not without its weaknesses or counters in Scarlet and Violet.

What Are Great Tusk’s Weaknesses in Scarlet and Violet?

Despite being an amazing offensive Pokemon with great physical bulk, Great Tusk has some exploitable weaknesses and counters due to its negligible Special Defense and vulnerability to 6 Types. Great Tusk has a low 53 Special Defense and crumbles to Fairy, Water, Ice, Grass, Flying, and Psychic Types, many of which have potent Special Attackers who are quite fast. If you know your opponent has a Great Tusk, use special sweepers to discourage it from switching in as much as possible, laying down extra hazards to punish and wear it down when it does.

What Are Good Counters to Great Tusk in Scarlet and Violet?

Great Tusk’s greatest counter is Flutter Mane, bearing a deadly Ghost-Fairy Type combo, blistering Speed, and access to Moonblast for devastating Fairy-Type STAB. Iron Bundle with Hydro Pump or Ice Beam STAB moves will also be deadly, although either of these won’t be an option outside of Ubers if you’re playing in Showdown, so Iron Valiant could come in handy for additional Fairy-Type coverage in lower tiers. But in a friendly, or not-so-friendly battle, any of these Pokemon are selected with the intent of winning, so make sure you have your counters ready.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022