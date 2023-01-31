All Heroes in Hearthstone Battlegrounds: Ranked Tier List(January 2023)

Hearthstone Battlegrounds players have a lot of heroes to choose from and it is no wonder that many people search for the best heroes to use in any particular situation such as from a Tier List. No matter if they are currently working on unlocking the Death Knight class in regular Hearthstone. This article will take you through a Hearthstone Battlegrounds Tier List for heroes and ensure that you have all of the information you need in order to make an impact on the battlegrounds.

Hearthstone Battlegrounds Hero Tier List

There are currently 56 Heroes that you can end up having in the Battlegrounds mode of Hearthstone and will be divided into four different Tier Lists, depending on how well they perform in the current meta. The list itself can be rather subjective, as your decks not only consist of Heroes but of minions as well. Depending on which exact ones you have, on the respective situation, a Hero can really go up and down in this Tier List. That said, their overall performance is what is calculated here, so we don’t take each occasion independently.

Additionally, new Heroes are constantly replacing older ones in Battlegrounds, so note that the following data takes place as of the time this guide was written at. If for example, you see a Hero here that is now removed, it means that changes took place in-game and the guide is not yet updated with the new roster. Let us now proceed with the Hearthstone Battlegrounds Hero Tier List itself.

S Tier List

C’Thun

Maiev Shadowsong

The Great Akazamzarak

Jandice Barov

Captain Hooktusk

Forest Warden Omu

Ragnaros the Firelord

George the Fallen

Arch-Villain Rafaam

Millhouse Manastorm

The Lich King

Al’Akir the Windlord

Queen Wagtoggle

Without a doubt, these are the most powerful Heroes currently in Battlegrounds. C’Thun is not randomly chosen to be sitting at the top of this list since there is so much versatility and combat prowess in the respective themed decks, that outshines many of the Heroes in the roster. The remainder of the list however is by no means in order, so rest assured you are doing a good choice of having any of the rest as your preferred pick.

A Tier List

Sir Finley Mrrgglton

Greybough

Patches the Pirate

Lord Barov

Silas Darkmoon

Reno Jackson

Deathwing

Zephrys, the Great

Tickatus

Kael’thas Sunstrider

Edwin VanCleef

Yogg-Saron, Hope’s End

Dancin’ Deryl

Rakanishu

Overlord Saurfang

Lord Jaraxxus

While the characters above may not dominate the field like the ones in the S Tier list, they are equally strong and can be really efficient, depending on the minions you own. You can’t go wrong with any of these, so feel free to proceed in your journey with any of them. Just expect a little more trouble in your way, which you would otherwise avoid by having an S Tier one.

B Tier List

Captain Eudora

Sindragosa

Nozdormu

Skycap’n Kragg

Infinite Toki

Tess Greymane

Aranna Starseeker

Patchwerk

Mr. Bigglesworth

Y’Shaarj

N’Zoth

Alexstrasza

Ysera

Millificent Manastorm

Pyramad

King Mukla

Generally strong Heroes, but with some hiccups. Expect high-efficiency plays with them, but it will need much more planning ahead, a little bit of luck, and good team composition to provide results like the Heroes of the above Tiers.

C Tier List

The Curator

The Rat King

Elise Starseeker

Malygos

Lich Baz’hial

Chenvaala

A. F. Kay

Illidan Stormrage

Shudderwock

Dinotamer Brann

Fungalmancer Flurgl

Now, these are what you would preferably need to avoid in general. They are the weakest of the bunch, and you will for sure have some trouble with them clearing content. That said, if you put in enough effort and a lot more luck than what is mentioned above, they can as well do what you need them to do. If possible though, avoid them and go for any of the Heroes of the above Tiers.

This concludes the Battlegrounds Hero Tier but it is expected for this list to be changed soon enough when new Heroes are added to the pool, and some of the ones here are removed. This is the beauty of Battlegrounds though, an ever-changing battlefield where you can test your skills and enjoy the ‘auto-combat’ vibes it offers, similar to other games of the newly-found genre. With the sheer number of cards on offer, there is a lot of learning to be experienced.

Hearthstone is available at this very moment on Android, iOS, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023