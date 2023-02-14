All Hogwarts Legacy February 14 Update Patch Changes

Hogwarts Legacy received a new update patch on February 14 that PC and Xbox players can download and enjoy now. However, the PlayStation patch will be pushed a few days for unknown reasons. That said, the update will likely be the same for PlayStation Hogwarts Legacy players.

Hogwarts Legacy February 14 Patch Notes

There are still a few bugs in Hogwarts Legacy like how some people are getting stuck on the final OWLS quest. The good news is that with updates like this, the bugs that exist in Hogwarts Legacy will get ironed out. The bad news is that this update doesn’t include Quidditch.

The Hogwarts Legacy February 14 patch notes focus on performance improvements and irradicating bugs and errors. Here is the full February 14 patch notes list in Hogwarts Legacy:

Hogwarts Legacy Bug Fixes

General Online Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking. Gameplay Owl Mail Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering sequential mission. World Events Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning. NPC Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world. Fixed crash with some NPC schedules. Characters Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present. UI Updated localization text for additional content items. Added Build version to first time EULA. Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly. Cinematics Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation. Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes. Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics. Save Game Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot. Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590, HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089, HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89, HL-1930, HL-1086, HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL-2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865, HL-2888, HL-2804, HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024 . Performance and Stability Improved performance on Fidelity mode. Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map. Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets. Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping. Fixed a rare crash with map assets state. Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events. Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313. Xbox Series X Performance and Stability Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes. Steam / Epic Games Cinematics Fixed audio issues missing or not properly playing. Controllers Switch Pro controller support updates HL-346. Upscalers Enable frame generation while DLSS is disabled. Anti-Aliasing and Screen resolution settings disabled when using DLSS and not Super Resolution. Raytracing Fixed issue with RTAO looking worse than SSAO. Adjusted default setting to Medium Quality. Performance and Stability Shader type compilation optimization. Shader compilation performance updates and functionality enhancements. Fixed a crash affecting Text2Speech usability. Resolved issues with world assets abruptly being stretched which resolves the following reported issues: HL-305, HL-265. Resolved an issue with Nvidia GPUs having lower frame rate compared to AMD. DirectX Version 12 Please note DirectX Version 12 is required to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC. We do not suggest attempting workarounds to run the game with DirectX Version 11 as this can cause stability issues with launching the game and the player experience.



That is what’s now available for Xbox and PC Hogwarts Legacy players, Again, if you are on PlayStation, you’ll need to wait a few days before you get this patch.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023