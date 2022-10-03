All Lab Locations in Grounded: Oak, Hedge, and Haze Labs

The oversized world of Grounded is bound to have some secrets hidden beneath its leaf piles and mushroom caps. Between finding the perfect location to build your base or facing off with threatening insects, you’ll need to locate three labs across the map. But when you’re so small, and everything else is so big, it’s a complex challenge to start. So read on to find out where you can find every Lab.

All Lab Locations in Grounded

Locating the three Labs in Grounded will grant you access to several essential tools to progress through gameplay. For example, the Oak Lab allows you to trade in Raw Science for daily quests, and the Hedge Lab, although challenging to reach, lets you collect a Resource Analyzer. But just because the labs are essential to find doesn’t mean the process is easy. The table below lists each Lab and where you can find them.

Lab Location Oak During the Mystery Machine quest, follow the trail of purple smoke, which will lead you to a door behind a leaf. This is the entrance to the Oak Lab, which you will need to become familiar with since you will revisit it repeatedly. Hedge Toward the east side of the house, a large hedgerow will hide the entrance to this Lab. The best place to start is by finding the Analysis Station. From here, find the Hedge Trunk and climb to the top, which is the best way to begin navigating the branches toward the Lab. Most doors to the Lab are locked, so you’ll need to navigate the branches until you find a crack in the wall, which is the only place you’ll be able to enter the Lab upon your first visit. Haze Find the Rake in the garden, and head to the left. The Haze Lab entrance is just beyond the bottle of weed killer and the garden light, but you won’t be able to enter the Lab yet. It’s unclear when this Lab will be unlocked, but there is speculation that a future update will allow access.

When you begin the search for the Haze Lab, you’ll need to have a gas mask crafted to ensure your character doesn’t take any damage. To prepare a gas mask, you’ll need one weevil nose, one stinkbug feeler, four gnat fuzz, and two woven fibers.

Grounded is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.