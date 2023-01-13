All New Content Coming to Demeo: Adventures, PSVR 2, and More

Whether you’ve never played Demeo and are just getting into it or you are a frequent player looking to see when new content will be available, there is a lot of great free updates, new features, and more on the horizon. While a lot of great stuff already exists in Demeo, here’s all the new stuff coming to the game.

All Expansions in Demeo Explained

Demeo features free updates that owners of the game can enjoy the day they come out. So far, there have been five adventures that have come out since the game officially launched. These five adventures are part of the Elven King Saga. With all five adventures out, the Elven King Saga is complete which means another saga is in the works. Here are the names of the available adventures:

Book 1 – The Black Sarcophagus

Book 2 – Realm of the Rat King

Book 3 – Roots of Evil

Book 4 – Curse of the Serpent Lord

Book 5 – Reign of Madness

Along with bringing a new story and scenarios, new adventures generally bring new Champions to play which is great when considering the best team compositions. As far as future adventures are concerned, there is most likely a new one coming soon but the next big push is for a PvP game mode that is slated for 2023.

Is Demeo Coming to PlayStation?

While you may or may not know that Demeo isn’t just available on VR, you might not also know that Demeo is coming to PlayStation 5 and PSVR 2 on February 21, 2023. With Demeo reaching a wider audience and getting a bigger player base, we expect to see many more updates to come in the future.

New Features and Updates in Demeo

Another new update in Demeo is the Heroes’ Hangout. In this new “game mode,” you can hang out with your friends in VR and paint miniatures together, listen to music, and generally have a good time. There are also never-before-seen lore books to read. Overall, the Heroes’ Hangout feature is really neat and you should check it out.

And that is everything coming to Demeo in 2023 that we know about. The best way to stay in the know of what is happening in Demeo is to follow the Demeo Twitter and check back in here once in a while.

Demeo is available now on Oculus Quest and PC and will be available on PlayStation 5 and PSVR 2 on February 21, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023