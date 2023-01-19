All Overwatch Character Voice Actors

Overwatch has a bunch of memorable characters with enriching backgrounds. There are fandoms for many, deep lore for others, and even merchandise outside of the game for them. But who are the voices behind the characters? We can show you who all the voice actors are for each character in Overwatch 2.

All Character Voice Actors in Overwatch 2

D.Va – Charlet Takahashi Chung

– Charlet Takahashi Chung Doomfist – Sahr Ngaujah

– Sahr Ngaujah Junker Queen – Leah de Niese

– Leah de Niese Orisa – Cherrelle Skeete

– Cherrelle Skeete Ramattra – Ramon Tikaram

– Ramon Tikaram Reinhardt – Darin De Paul

– Darin De Paul Roadhog – Josh Petersdorf

– Josh Petersdorf Sigma – oris Hiestand

– oris Hiestand Winston – Crispin Freeman

– Crispin Freeman Wrecking Ball – Dee Bradley Baker (Hammond), Jonathan Lipow (Wrecking Ball)

– Dee Bradley Baker (Hammond), Jonathan Lipow (Wrecking Ball) Zarya – Dolya Gavanski

– Dolya Gavanski Ashe – Jennifer Hale

– Jennifer Hale Bastion – Chris Metzen

– Chris Metzen Cassidy – Matthew Mercer

– Matthew Mercer Echo – Jeannie Bolet

– Jeannie Bolet Genji – Gaku Space

– Gaku Space Hanzo – Paul Nakauchi

– Paul Nakauchi Junkrat – Christopher Lee Parson

– Christopher Lee Parson Mei – Elise Zhang Yu

– Elise Zhang Yu Pharah – Jen Cohn

– Jen Cohn Reaper – Keith Ferguson

– Keith Ferguson Sojourn – Cherise Boothe

– Cherise Boothe Soldier: 76 – Fred Tatasciore

– Fred Tatasciore Sombra – Carolina Ravassa

– Carolina Ravassa Symmetra – Anjali Bhimani

– Anjali Bhimani Torbjorn – Keith Silverstein

– Keith Silverstein Tracer – Cara Theobold

– Cara Theobold Widowmaker – Chloe Hollings

– Chloe Hollings Ana – Aysha Selim

– Aysha Selim Baptiste – Benz Antoine

– Benz Antoine Brigitte – Matilda Smedius

– Matilda Smedius Kiriko – Sally Amaki

– Sally Amaki Lucio – Jonny Cruz

– Jonny Cruz Mercy – Lucie Pohl

– Lucie Pohl Moira – Genevieve O’Reilly

– Genevieve O’Reilly Zenyatta – Feodor Chin

This roster will only be expanding as we’ll seem to be getting a new Hero every few months when a new season rolls out. When they do drop, we’ll be sure to update the list when that happens.

Especially with the PvE mode coming soon, we can expect there to be NPCs and other characters that we may have only seen in animated shorts or heard about from voice-line references.

Whatever the case may be, there will be even more people to join the cast in the coming year. In the meantime, you may want to indulge yourself in other events that go on now so you can obtain more tidbits of lore via the voicelines.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023