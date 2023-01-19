All Overwatch Character Voice Actors

Overwatch has a bunch of memorable characters with enriching backgrounds. There are fandoms for many, deep lore for others, and even merchandise outside of the game for them. But who are the voices behind the characters? We can show you who all the voice actors are for each character in Overwatch 2.
All Character Voice Actors in Overwatch 2
- D.Va – Charlet Takahashi Chung
- Doomfist – Sahr Ngaujah
- Junker Queen – Leah de Niese
- Orisa – Cherrelle Skeete
- Ramattra – Ramon Tikaram
- Reinhardt – Darin De Paul
- Roadhog – Josh Petersdorf
- Sigma – oris Hiestand
- Winston – Crispin Freeman
- Wrecking Ball – Dee Bradley Baker (Hammond), Jonathan Lipow (Wrecking Ball)
- Zarya – Dolya Gavanski
- Ashe – Jennifer Hale
- Bastion – Chris Metzen
- Cassidy – Matthew Mercer
- Echo – Jeannie Bolet
- Genji – Gaku Space
- Hanzo – Paul Nakauchi
- Junkrat – Christopher Lee Parson
- Mei – Elise Zhang Yu
- Pharah – Jen Cohn
- Reaper – Keith Ferguson
- Sojourn – Cherise Boothe
- Soldier: 76 – Fred Tatasciore
- Sombra – Carolina Ravassa
- Symmetra – Anjali Bhimani
- Torbjorn – Keith Silverstein
- Tracer – Cara Theobold
- Widowmaker – Chloe Hollings
- Ana – Aysha Selim
- Baptiste – Benz Antoine
- Brigitte – Matilda Smedius
- Kiriko – Sally Amaki
- Lucio – Jonny Cruz
- Mercy – Lucie Pohl
- Moira – Genevieve O’Reilly
- Zenyatta – Feodor Chin
This roster will only be expanding as we’ll seem to be getting a new Hero every few months when a new season rolls out. When they do drop, we’ll be sure to update the list when that happens.
Especially with the PvE mode coming soon, we can expect there to be NPCs and other characters that we may have only seen in animated shorts or heard about from voice-line references.
Whatever the case may be, there will be even more people to join the cast in the coming year. In the meantime, you may want to indulge yourself in other events that go on now so you can obtain more tidbits of lore via the voicelines.
Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023