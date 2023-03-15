All Path of the Ronin Camo Challenges and Rewards in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Image: Activision

The Season 2 Reloaded update is here for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and that means a new set of Path of the Ronin challenges are now available for players to complete. While the first set of Path of the Ronin challenges went live at the launch of the season and allowed players to unlock the new Crossbow weapon, this set of challenges rewards a fancy new camo pattern. These challenges center around precision with multiple weapon types, so you’ll really have to put in some work to earn this new camo pattern.

How to Get the Bowing Blossoms Camo in Modern Warfare and Warzone 2

By completing every Path of the Ronin camo challenge, you will receive the Bowing Blossoms universal camo pattern and a matching weapon charm as a reward. Here are all 10 Path of the Ronin camo challenges that are now available in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with the launch of the Season 2 Reloaded update.

Get 125 Headshots with an Assault Rifle

Get 75 Headshots with a Battle Rifle

Get 50 Headshots with a Marksman Rifle

Get 40 Kills with a Launcher

Get 75 Headshots with an LMG

Get 30 Kills from Behind with a Melee Weapon

Get 30 Headshots with a Pistol

Get 50 Headshots with a Shotgun

Get 100 Headshots with an SMG

Get 50 Headshots with a Sniper

As stated above, this challenge set revolves around precision with multiple weapons. You’re going to need a lot of headshots with each weapon type featured in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 plus a few fancy melee kills with a knife or other melee weapon.

While this challenge set is available in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, it is best completed in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer matches. If you’re a free-to-play Warzone 2 player, then your best bet will be Resurgence matches or another special playlist so you can rack up enough kills. It’ll take ages to get enough headshots and kills from behind in the standard battle royale playlist.

