All Persona 5 Royal Crossword Puzzle Answers and Solution

Persona 5 Royal continuously tests you on how you manage your time and develop your social stats. One of the most immediately and regularly tested stats is your Knowledge, and beyond the predictable Classroom Answers, there are lots of ways to boost this in the game. One particular activity you can occasionally do in Persona 5 Royal is the Crossword Puzzle, and we’ve got all the answers to any question you might encounter.

What Are All the Crossword Puzzle Answers in Persona 5 Royal?

The Crossword Puzzle answers are more numerous and diverse in Persona 5 Royal thanks to additional playable days in your calendar. There are a total of 38 answers available in the game, and they appear in a specific sequence every time you play the game.

You can only play the Crossword once every time it appears, meaning that if you don’t regularly check, you’ll potentially not be able to complete all answers in one playthrough.

However, if you regularly check, you’ll also notice that you can still complete other activities after playing, and you get a nice little boost to your Knowledge stat. The answers to all questions as they appear are listed below:

Question Answer Q1 Semesters Q2 Blossom Q3 Golden Q4 Malaise Q5 Gallery Q6 Pollenosis Q7 Japanese Q8 Master Q9 Conference Q10 Wardrobe Q11 Currency Q12 Front Q13 Narcotics Q14 Vacation Q15 Finals Q16 Fireworks Q17 Island Q18 Courage Q19 Sunburn Q20 Sweltering Q21 Hacking Q22 Typhoon Q23 Festival Q24 Ranking Q25 Black Q26 Halloween Q27 Stalls Q28 Reward Q29 Bashing Q30 Charisma Q31 Influenza Q32 Illuminate Q33 Approval Q34 Christmas Q35 Resolution Q36 Dionysus Q37 Lachesis Q38 Orochi

Each time you complete these puzzles you get a small reward in Knowledge, but if you complete at least 15, you’ll gain the Word Wizard trophy for the Thieves Den along with 35 P Medals. You can spend these on various features in the Thieves Den including various Gallery features.

When and Where Can You Play the Crossword Puzzles in P5R?

The Crossword Puzzle only appears on 40 specific days in Persona 5 Royal, so you’ll want to keep your answers handy when each day comes. The dates are listed below, where you can use the puzzles at the left booth in Café Leblanc in the Evening:

April 18

April 27

May 2

May 10

May 18

May 26

May 31

June 3

June 7

June 16

June 22

June 30

July 7

July 12

July 19

July 27

August 3

August 8

August 14

August 17

August 25

August 30

September 2

September 19

September 28

October 6

October 10

October 31

November 4

November 14

November 28

December 2

December 7

December 12

December 19

January 14

January 19

January 23

January 27

February 1

Don’t forget to use these every chance you get as there’s no real reason not to. They’re quick and easy, where you must simply select the space on the crossword, then select the corresponding available letter. This can also help you with your exam performance if you’re looking to reap the rewards of that during your playthroughs. Knowledge is power, and in P5R, it’s easy to amass this power quickly.

- This article was updated on April 14th, 2023