All Persona 5 Royal Crossword Puzzle Answers and Solution

Persona 5 Royal continuously tests you on how you manage your time and develop your social stats. One of the most immediately and regularly tested stats is your Knowledge, and beyond the predictable Classroom Answers, there are lots of ways to boost this in the game. One particular activity you can occasionally do in Persona 5 Royal is the Crossword Puzzle, and we’ve got all the answers to any question you might encounter.
What Are All the Crossword Puzzle Answers in Persona 5 Royal?
The Crossword Puzzle answers are more numerous and diverse in Persona 5 Royal thanks to additional playable days in your calendar. There are a total of 38 answers available in the game, and they appear in a specific sequence every time you play the game.
Related: Persona 4 Golden – Classroom Answers Guide
You can only play the Crossword once every time it appears, meaning that if you don’t regularly check, you’ll potentially not be able to complete all answers in one playthrough.
However, if you regularly check, you’ll also notice that you can still complete other activities after playing, and you get a nice little boost to your Knowledge stat. The answers to all questions as they appear are listed below:
|Question
|Answer
|Q1
|Semesters
|Q2
|Blossom
|Q3
|Golden
|Q4
|Malaise
|Q5
|Gallery
|Q6
|Pollenosis
|Q7
|Japanese
|Q8
|Master
|Q9
|Conference
|Q10
|Wardrobe
|Q11
|Currency
|Q12
|Front
|Q13
|Narcotics
|Q14
|Vacation
|Q15
|Finals
|Q16
|Fireworks
|Q17
|Island
|Q18
|Courage
|Q19
|Sunburn
|Q20
|Sweltering
|Q21
|Hacking
|Q22
|Typhoon
|Q23
|Festival
|Q24
|Ranking
|Q25
|Black
|Q26
|Halloween
|Q27
|Stalls
|Q28
|Reward
|Q29
|Bashing
|Q30
|Charisma
|Q31
|Influenza
|Q32
|Illuminate
|Q33
|Approval
|Q34
|Christmas
|Q35
|Resolution
|Q36
|Dionysus
|Q37
|Lachesis
|Q38
|Orochi
Each time you complete these puzzles you get a small reward in Knowledge, but if you complete at least 15, you’ll gain the Word Wizard trophy for the Thieves Den along with 35 P Medals. You can spend these on various features in the Thieves Den including various Gallery features.
When and Where Can You Play the Crossword Puzzles in P5R?
The Crossword Puzzle only appears on 40 specific days in Persona 5 Royal, so you’ll want to keep your answers handy when each day comes. The dates are listed below, where you can use the puzzles at the left booth in Café Leblanc in the Evening:
- April 18
- April 27
- May 2
- May 10
- May 18
- May 26
- May 31
- June 3
- June 7
- June 16
- June 22
- June 30
- July 7
- July 12
- July 19
- July 27
- August 3
- August 8
- August 14
- August 17
- August 25
- August 30
- September 2
- September 19
- September 28
- October 6
- October 10
- October 31
- November 4
- November 14
- November 28
- December 2
- December 7
- December 12
- December 19
- January 14
- January 19
- January 23
- January 27
- February 1
Don’t forget to use these every chance you get as there’s no real reason not to. They’re quick and easy, where you must simply select the space on the crossword, then select the corresponding available letter. This can also help you with your exam performance if you’re looking to reap the rewards of that during your playthroughs. Knowledge is power, and in P5R, it’s easy to amass this power quickly.
- This article was updated on April 14th, 2023