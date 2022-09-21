All Playable Songs in Trombone Champ

Trombone Champ is a brand new, first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art trombone rhythm game. In Trombone Champ, you will be able to play through multiple songs and toot to the sound of your own horn in the middle of the songs or in Freeplay Mode. There are Tromboner Cards to collect and hilarious wii-esque animations happening at all times. But anyways, here are all of the playable songs in Trombone Champ.

All Songs in Trombone Champ

Whether you are coming from NBA 2K23 Music Trivia quests or love Taiko No Tatsujin, Trombone Champ is the game for you. Here are all of the songs in Trombone Champ:

“Also Sprach Zarathustra” by Richard Strauss

“Auld Lang Syne (CHAMP MIX)” by Robert Burns

“Baboons!” by Holy Wow (Original Track)

“Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony” by Ludwig Von Beethoven

“The Blue Danube Waltz” by Johann Strauss II

“Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

“Eine Kleine (CHAMP MIX)” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

“Eine Kleine Nachtmuzik (Trap Mix)” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

“The Entertainer” by Scott Joplin

“Entry of the Gladiators” by Julius Fucik

“God Save the King” Unknown

“Hava Nagila” by Abraham Zevi Idelsohn

“Long-Tail Limbo” by Max Tundra

“O Canada” by Calixa Lavallée

“Rosamunde (Beer Barrel Polka)” by Jaromir Vejvoda

“Skip To My Lou” Unknown

“The Star-Spangled Banner” by Smith & Key

“Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa

“SkaBIRD” by Holy Wow (Original Track)

“Trombone Skyze” by Holy Wow (Original Track)

“Take Me Out To The Ball Game” by Norworth & Von Tilzer

“The Old Gray Mare” by Thomas F. McNulty

“Trombone Fuerte” by Holy Wow (Original Track)

“Warm-Up”

“William Tell Overture” by Gioachino Rossini

How to Unlock Songs in Trombone Champ

At the beginning of Trombone Champ, you’ll only have a few songs to toot and doot to. If you want to unlock more, you’ll need to earn Toots. After finishing a song, you’ll receive a grade for how well you did and earn some Toots. Toots are used to unlock more songs. The more Toots you get, the closer you are to unlocking more songs in Trombone Champ.

If you need more tromboning in your life, Trombone Champ is set to have more songs become available in phases. Each phase will have three songs each and could possibly include licensed music if the game gets big enough. For now, enjoy your new and improved trombone Rock Band.

Trombone Champ is available now on PC.