All Music Trivia 1-10 Answers in NBA2K23

One of the many side quests in NBA 2K23 are the Music Trivia quests. Much like the Fashion Trivia quests, the Music Trivia quests start at a specific location. You can begin with the music trivia required for the It’s a Cole World quest or head straight to Erick’s Vynil shop to answer some trivia. Without further adieu, here are all of the Music Trivia quest answers in NBA 2K23.

All Music Trivia Answers in NBA 2K23

There are ten Music Trivia quests in total and each challenge contains three questions. Here are all of the music trivia answers in NBA 2K23.

Music Trivia 1 Answers

A: Lizzo

A: Queen

A: I reminisce

Music Trivia 2 Answers

Q: Which rapper won the MVP award in his first appearance at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in 2018? A: Quavo

Q: Kendrick Lamar, born Kendrick Duckworth, was featured on what 2015single by Taylor Swift, born Taylor Swift? A: Bad Blood

Q: Which single by rapper, singer, songwriter and producer, Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliot, contains the lyrics “Ti esrever dna ti pilf”? A: Work It



Music Trivia 3 Answers

Q: In the popular television situation comedy “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, what was the name of the character played by Will Smith? A: Will Smith

Q: Rapper Childish Gambino was a co-star in which television series? A: Community

Q: Which Diana Ross classic was stapled on the seminal “Mo Money Mo Problems” by one Notorious B.I.G? A: I’m Coming Out



Music Trivia 4 Answers

Q: The single “Jumpman” by Drake and Future from their respectable mixtape “What a Time to Be Alive” is named after the logo inspired by which former basketball player? A: Michael Jordan

Q: Nayvadius Wilburn is much better known by which alternative moniker? A: Future

Q: In 1984, which time-honored rapper and which soul legend collaborated on the classic and compelling song “Unity”? A: Afrika and James Brown



Music Trivia 5 Answers

Q: As I was saying, Lauryn Hill, co-star of Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, a film within the greater Sister Act Cinematic Universe… was a member of which Hip Hop trio? A: Fugees

Q: Public Enemy hype man and timepiece aficionado Flavor Flav attempted to find love on which reality program? A: Flavor of Love

Q: In the year nineteen eighty-nine, The D.O.C. opened his track “It’s Funky Enough” by asking which iconic question? Y’all ready for this?



Music Trivia 6 Answers

Q: The track You Right is a collaboration between Doja Cat and which Canadian performer? A: The Weeknd

Q: An Ice Cube seminal classic, It Was A Good Day, who did the Lakers beat? A: Sonics

Q: Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Moe Tucker are better known as which group? A: The Velvet Underground



Music Trivia 7 Answers

Q: Back in the year 1994, what was it that Warren G and Nate Dogg had to do? A: Regulate

Q: A Tribe Called Quest, De la Soul and the Jungle Brothers were collectively known as what? A: Native Tongues

Q: Which band’s sophomore album was named after a character in Giacomo Pucchini’sOpera Madame Butterfly? A: Weezer



Music Trivia 8 Answers

Q: According to the members of Run DMC, while Peter Piper picked peppers, Run did what? A: Rocked Rhymes

Q: Which rock artist had a brother who was also a part of his band? A: Eddie Van Halen

Q: Kim Gordon provided indefectible bass and vocal for what band of noise rock pioneers? A: Sonic Youth



Music Trivia 9 Answers

Q: In Wu-Tang Clan’s ’94 hit, what is the title C.R.E.A.M. an acronym for? A: Cash Rules Everything Around Me

Q: “SOS” by Rihanna sampled “Tainted Love” recorded by Soft Cell in 1981. But who recorded the original and far superior version of “Tainted Love”? A: Gloria Jones

Q: Musician Frank Zappa’s band the Soul Giants became much more widely known after changing their name to what? A: The Mothers of Invention



Music Trivia 10 Answers

Q: What was the nickname of jazz icon Louis Armstrong? A: Satchmo

Q: How old was musical icon Stevie Wonder when he scored his first Billboard Hot 100 number one? A: 13

Q: Cool Jazz saxophonist Paul Desmond composed which standard was made famous by the Dave Brubeck Quartet? A: Take Five



After answering all of the Music Trivia quest answers correctly, you’ll earn a good amount of VC and some MVP Points. If you’re looking for help on other trivia quests like The Classic or want the answers to Episode 1 of 2KTV, head over to our NBA 2K23 page.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.