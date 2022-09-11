NBA 2K23: All Music Trivia and Rap Battle Answers for It’s a Cole World Quest

A large portion of your gameplay in NBA 2K23 is spent off the court, and the “It’s a Cole World” quest requires you to answer music trivia questions and win rap battles to gain the support of J. Cole and the music district of The City. There have been similar quests to this in previous NBA 2K games, so you should already know what to expect if you’re a 2K veteran. The answers are different this year though, so here’s a full list of all the answers to the music trivia questions and rap battles for the It’s a Cole World quest in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 It’s a Cole World Music Trivia Answers

The first step of the quest is to speak to Marvin Castleberry at Erick’s Vinyl about PhD Monk. He’ll give you three music trivia questions and you have to answer all three of them correctly to progress through the quest. Here are all three answers.

“Truth Hurts” was a number one smash for which artist? Lizzo

Which group of rock royalty insists that they will rock you? Queen

In their hit 1992 track, which did Pete Rock and CL Smooth “do over you?” They reminisce over you.



If you mess up on one of the questions, you can redo the trivia challenge from the beginning. Once you correctly answer Marvin’s questions, you can move on to the next portion of the quest.

Head to the Spot on the Map Where Rappers Hang Out

There’s a group of rappers hanging out just down the street from Erick’s Vinyl. Head over there either on foot or via skateboard to participate in a rap battle. These are the correct verses that you must select to win.

I got lockdown defense so don’t try to get mental

Check ya I’m with the extras, I’m eurostepping and flexing

I’ll break your ankles and probably fix that wart in your foot

You don’t have a lift pass you not supposed to ski here

End your career, throw a party on your own dime

I heard you’re sleeping on me with your stuffed toy Piggie Smalls?

After winning the rap battle, you’ll be sent to Rita’s to ask about PhD Monk. Then, you’ll head downstairs for another rap battle.

Talk to Whoever You Can Find About PhD Monk

Here are the correct answers fo the second rap battle in the It’s a Cole World quest.

Got a little shine now you think you hotter than ovens

You are not the type that these other playas are idolize

And if you’re hoopin, you’re doo doo I’m poop scoopin’

Hope it doesn’t rain, since I caved the roof in

I’mma pull up in your face like I know your addy

I know you seen me skate I got nothin’ but decks

These aren’t the best bars on the planet, but they’re the correct ones for this sequence. After winning this rap battle, it’s finally time to continue your NBA 2K23 basketball career instead of dealing with music trivia questions and rapping.

Head to Dreamer Court to Record Sounds for PhD Monk

Next up, you need to head to Dreamer Court. Here, you’ll find yourself in a 3v3 pickup game alongside J. Cole. To win, you have to reach a score of 21 before the opposing team. You have to win to progress, but you can restart as many times as you need if you lose.

Bring the Sounds You Recorded Back to PhD Monk

After winning the game with J. Cole, return to PhD Monk for yet another rap battle. This is the longest sequence yet with 12 bars. Here are all of the correct answers.

Whenever, wherever. Soon as I tough the leather

Like your kindergarten teacher, I’m giving L’s for free

And I’mma take the rock like I went in that man’s wallet

Crazy how he laced up for the wall of shame

And don’t mumble it’s a concrete jungle

I call a iso, then I put the icing on

Take off from a free throw, take off the durag

Cross-over, half-spin, hit ’em with the hop skip

How you gonna stop this nah how you gonna top this?

2K, who you’re dealing with? You know I’m a savage

The rock ain’t safe, I’ll take the money out your dresser

You know who I am I’m a national treasure

Once you’re through with this sequence, there’s just one rap battle left before you can continue with your basketball career.

Meet Bas at Dreamville

There’s one short rap battle left in this quest. Here are all the correct answers.

Leave em frozen when I pull up for the jumper

It’s the playoffs, play y’all? Y’all beginners

My arm in the rim look at shorty below

Like Dr. J’s afro you getting blowed out

“Smile for the camera” chill? Yeah, no doubt

This that rolling down the window on the flight feel…NEXT!

This isn’t the end of the It’s a Cole World quest, but there aren’t any wrong answers for the last few parts of it. Go promote your song on 98.9 The Flex and speak to any NPCs that the game tells you to. You may have to play a few NBA games in between quest objectives. After completing the remaining quest steps for It’s a Cole World, you’ll unlock the DJ station, select arena sounds, +50 music, and 60,000 MVP points. This isn’t the only quest with multiple choice questions, so check out our Courting Calloway quest guide to continue winning over different districts of The City.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.