NBA 2K23: Courting Calloway Answers – How To Get Unique Shoes

As you make your way into The City in the lands of NBA 2K23, you’re going to be put into a few situations you would never expect to encounter in a basketball video game. As you work towards making yourself the king of the city, you’ll need to partake in a few different quests along the way, and you’ll need to make sure that you’re knowledgeable on your streetwear fashion trends.

Once you have started the Courting Calloway quest line, you’ll need to answer a few different questions about famous brands, and for the majority of players, you may be left scratching your heads. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. If you aren’t up to snuff on all things Birkin, you won’t need to worry, because we’ve got all of the answers you’ll need to get your Unique Shoes in NBA 2K23!

Yolanda and Sabine Quiz Answers in NBA 2K23 – Courting Calloway

While making your way through this quest, you’ll come across a pair of sneakerheads, Yolanda and Sabine. You won’t really have a hard time telling who you need to speak to, as they stick out quite well against some of the drab scenery in The City. As you interact with them, you’ll be asked three different questions about designer brands, and if you’re unsure of the answers, you won’t get your unique shoes.

If you’re struggling, you’re not alone. Let’s dive right in and find out what answers you need to give them so you can put a tack in this quest line, and start making yourself a streetwear icon. Each question is multiple choice, but we’ll give you the answer right away, no guessing required!

The first question you’ll be given is about the famous and infamous Birkin Bag. You’ll need to think on your toes and figure out if it’s Gucci, Fendi, Hermes, or NPR. The correct answer to this question is Hermes, as they introduced the bag in 1984.

After this, you’ll be questioned about which shoe was the first to introduce a microchip into their sneakers, so that they could check on data during and after games. You’ll have the choices of Jordan, Under Armour, Puma, or Adidas. The correct answer is Adidas, which was introduced in 2004 with the Adidas 1.

The final question before you can claim your prize has to deal with what Nike intended to convey with the look and style of its logo. You’ll have the choice of either Motion, Basketball Swish, Checkmark, or Ski Jump. While you may think it’s a check mark, the actual answer is Motion.

After you have finished off these questions, you’ll be on your way to claim your shoes, after taking on one of the girls in a free throw competition. Make sure that you’ve got the best shot meter for yourself before taking on this task, and check out our NBA 2K23 Guide Section to make sure you’re ready to get online with no server issues, and all of the questions and answers for 2KTV.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.