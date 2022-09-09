Differently from its predecessors, NBA 2K23 gives its players the ability to pick their preferred Shot Meter Style from a wide selection. But how can you unlock new shot meters, and more importantly, how can you change your current one? Now, in order to help all players, and make sure that you are playing with the best settings for you, here’s how to change and equip different shot meters in NBA 2K23.

How to Change the Shot Meter in NBA 2K23

Contrary to what many may think, thanks to the game’s wide array of menus, changing your shot meter type in NBA 2k23 is fairly simple and can be done by first going to Features from the Main Menu. Once there you just need to head to Controller Settings and then head to Shot Meter Type to change to your preferred style.

In My Carrer, you can thoughtfully customize your own player’s ‘shot meter by heading to Animations. Once there, you just need to head to Gameplay Effects and then to Jump Shot Meter. While n the tab, you just need to select your preferred one among the ones you will have available. You can get new shot meters by completing in game-challenges or as part of the game’s seasonal rewards system.

To recap, here’s how to change your shoot meter on NBA 2K23:

How to Change the Shot Meter Style from the Main Menu

Go to Settings.

Head to Controller Settings.

Click on Shot Meter Type and select your desired one.

How to Change and Customize Your Shot Meter in My Carrer

Go to MyPlayer.

Head to the Gameplay Effects tab.

Go to the Jump Shot Meter Tab.

Select your desired Graphic Type.

Now that you know how to change your shot meter in NBA 2k23, don’t forget to check out a few tips sure to improve your jump shots and how to perform all the Dunks in the game.

You can play NBA 2K23 right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.

- This article was updated on September 9th, 2022