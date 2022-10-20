All Pokemon GO Yamask Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Halloween is upon us, and with it comes along a new Pokemon GO event. Yamask, a ghost-like Pokemon, is the perfect one to catch for the spooky season. Yamask is offered during the Pokemon Go Halloween Event 2022 with the new Timed Research. If you were wondering how many tasks there are to complete and the rewards to look forward to, we got you covered in this guide. Below are all the available tasks and rewards for you to see whether this event is worthwhile.

All Tasks and Rewards for Yamask Timed Research

Yamask Research Timed Event began on October 20th, 10:00 AM your time, lasting for a total of one week ending on October 17th, 8:00 PM in your timezone. One of the rewards is rare, so you better jump on the game as soon as possible. Here are all the available tasks, separated into two steps. Time is running out, so get them done before the week is over!

Step 1

Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Reward – Yamask

Step 2

Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokémon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokémon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokémon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Reward – Galarian Yamask

That sounds like some great rewards! Perfect for players who want an increased chance to get their hands on the ghost-like Pokemon. If you want to find out more about the Pokemon GO Halloween Event, feel free to check out our guide going over everything that the event entails.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.