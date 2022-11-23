Are you wondering what all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Biology Answers are so you can pass both the Midterm and Final exams? As a student of the Academy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you must pass exams for each subject. By passing these exams, you will become certified and earn some rewards for your Pokémon. One of the school subjects you will need to pass is Biology. Here are all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Biology answers.

All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Biology Answers

To pass, you must correctly answer three out of five questions on a midterm. You also need to answer four out of five questions on a final to class. You will be rewarded with Exp. Candy for passing every exam.

Here are all answers to the Biology Midterm:

What button would you use to let a Pokemon out of its ball so that it can walk with you? ZR Button

Combine one letter and one number below to correctly say when and where Eggs are found. 2

Which of the following is an effective way to warm up Eggs? Walking around

What will NOT make Pokemon Easier to catch? Giving them a Berry

What will make it easier to catch Pokemon of higher and higher levels? Gym Badges



Here are all answers to the Biology Final:

How many of the following four methods make it easier to catch Pokemon? Two

True or false? You can get a new Pokemon only by catching them yourself or trading with other Trainers? False

If a Pokemon is holding an Everstone, will using an item that induces Evolution, such as a Fire Stone, cause it to evolve? No, it won’t

What is the probability of running into a Shiny Pokemon? 1 in 4,000

True or false? The Pokemon known as Oricorio has three forms? False



We have the ultimate guide if you need midterm and exam answers for the rest of the Academy subjects.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022