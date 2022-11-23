Are you wondering what all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Home Ec Answers are so you can pass both the Midterm and Final exams? As a student of the Academy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you must pass exams for each subject. Passing these exams will make you certified and earn some rewards for your Pokémon. One of the school subjects you will need to pass is Home Ec. Here are all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Home Ec answers.

All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Home Ec Answers

To pass, you must correctly answer three out of five questions on a midterm. You also need to answer four out of five questions on a final to pass. You will be rewarded with Exp. Candy for passing every exam.

Here are all answers to the Home Ec Midterm:

Which is not an effect of a picnic meal? Increasing speed

Which of the following effects the kind of Meal Power received from a particular meal? Fillings and condiments

Which of these Berries can restore a Pokemon’s HP? Oran Berry

Leandro wanted his Pokemon to decide on its own when to use an item in battle, so he gave it an Oran Berry. This will work as he hopes. True

If a move runs of out PP, it can no longer be used. If a Pokemon runs out of PP for all of its moves, it can only sit there in frustration. False



Here are all answers to the Home Ec Final:

Which of the following Meal Powers makes it easier to come across Shiny Pokemon? Sparkling Power

Which of the following is NOT an effect of Egg Power? It helps hatch strong Pokemon

What is a simple yet important tactic for increasing the effectiveness of Meal Powers? Make food with others

What is the correct action to take when your adorable Pokemon become dirty? Pokemon Wash

This is a question about academy rules. Should you change your uniform tops and bottoms to properly match each season? It doesn’t matter



We have the ultimate guide if you need midterm and exam answers for the rest of the Academy subjects.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022