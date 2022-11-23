Are you wondering what all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Language Class Answers are so you can pass both the Midterm and Final exams? As a student of the Academy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you must pass exams for each subject. By passing these exams, you will become certified and earn yourself some rewards for your Pokémon. One of the school subjects you will need to pass is Language Class. Here are all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Language Class answers.

All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Language Class Answers

To pass, you must correctly answer three out of five questions on a midterm. You also need to answer four out of five questions on a final to class. You will be rewarded with Exp. Candy for passing every exam.

Here are all answers to the Languages Midterm:

Gracias, arigato, merci, and xiexie all share the same meaning. What is it? Thank you

Which of the following means “delicious”? Délicieux

Which of these phrases doesn’t belong? Time to eat

When speaking with a person, what is the first step to smooth communication? Compliment them

What is your beloved teacher’s name? Salvatore



Here are all answers to the Languages Final:

Which of the following means “delicious”? Délicieux

What do these two foreign phrases mean? Ich Liebe Dich! Je t’aime! I love you

Based on what you just heard (Piggah!), what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing? Anger

Based on what you just heard (Chaaa!), what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing? Happiness

What is your beloved teacher’s name? Salvatore



Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022