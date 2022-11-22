Are you wondering what all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Math Answers are so you can pass both the Midterm and Final exams? As a student of the Academy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you must pass exams for each subject. By passing these exams, you will become certified and earn yourself some rewards for your Pokémon. One of the school subjects you will need to pass is Math. Here are all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Math answers.

All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Math Answers

To pass, you must correctly answer three out of five questions on a midterm. You also need to answer four out of five questions on a final to class. You will be rewarded with Exp. Candy for passing every exam.

Here are all answers to the Math Midterm:

How much damage does Water Gun do when it hits a Fire-type Pokemon? Double Damage

How much damage does Razor Leaf do when it hits a Fire-type Pokemon Half Damage

If you spend 2,000 on as many 200 Poke Balls as possible, how many would you get? Eleven

What percent chance does a Pokemon usually have to land a Critical Hit? About 4 percent

How much damage does a move deal with it lands a Critical Hit? One-and-a-half times as much



Here are all answers to the Math Final:

How many Great Balls could you purchase for $3,000 if each one costs $600? Five

If a Water-type Pokemon move with a power of 100 lands a critical hit on a Grass-type Pokemon, what will the move’s power be?? 75

Under normal conditions, what percent chance does Stone Edge have to land a critical hit? About 12 percent

If a Pokemon uses Sword Dance twice to boost its Attack by four stages, how much damage will its physical moves then do? Triple Damage

If a Rock-type Pokemon whose Tera Type is Rock Terastallizes, what will the power of its Rock-type moves be multiplied by? 2



We have the ultimate guide if you need midterm and exam answers for the rest of the Academy subjects.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022