All Regular and Small Eel Fishing Locations in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Fishing in video games tends to be a relatively unpredictable experience. As soon as the line is cast, there’s little to no guarantee on what fish you’ll return with, but Assassin’s Creed Valhalla makes the experience slightly more predictable. Luckily the avid fisher can see which critters are dwelling beneath the water rather than just an ominous shadow, so when you’re searching for something specific, you can waste no time harvesting.

Where to Find Regular and Small Eels in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

When fishing for eel, there’s no guarantee whether the return will be small or regular. So much like the random nature of fishing, you’ll probably have to attempt several times before you return the eel size you’re after. There are several locations in which eels can be found, so if you feel like one location doesn’t have the yield you’re after, you can move to the next.

To begin fishing, you’ll need to have a fishing hut crafted in your settlement. To unlock this ability, your settlement will need to be level 2 or higher, alongside earning 600 supplies and 45 raw materials. Since fishing is integral to Valhalla’s gameplay, gathering the resources to create a fishing hut is pretty straightforward.

Regular and small eels can be found in rivers in the following counties:

Ledecestrescire

East Anglia

Grantebridgescire

Oxenefordscire

Sciropescire

There are two ways you can catch Eels in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. First, of course, you can do the traditional method of casting a line and hoping for the best. However, players also have the opportunity to shoot the eel with a bow and arrow rather than relying on luck. Eels appear like yellow streaks in the water, so aim for those when casting or using a bow.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.