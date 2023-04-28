All Rewards for Beating the Story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed

Image: Nintendo

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed brings all three games in the series together in a grand adventure. After travelling through all chapters of the expansion, players will be left with a conclusion that might very well shape their view of the franchise and its future. But the story doesn’t end even after completion of this journey. Future Redeemed offers rewards for beating its story, with some of these rewards being found in the main Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game.

What Are the Rewards for Beating the Main Story of Future Redeemed in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

As with pretty much every other Xenoblade title, fans will be able to pick up where they left off after beating Future Redeemed’s final boss. They’ll appear just before the final boss, enabling them to go back and finish their exploration in full. They can even gain help from a familiar face as part of the rewards, though there are some restrictions to this. Sadly, these are the only major rewards players obtain, with the expansion lacking a New Game Plus option upon completion.

Shockingly, the biggest rewards for beating Future Redeemed aren’t even in the expansion itself. Instead, by entering the Challenge Mode introduced in a previous update, a new battle is unlocked. It can be found at the bottom of the list of Time Attack battles, and it provides a very special challenge for long-time fans. Spoilers ahead for the final rewards!

Completing the battle on any difficulty will allow you to unlock Shulk and Rex for use as Heroes in the main game. It’s much more difficult than unlocking them in the DLC, though they come with impressive abilities and high ranks. It’s not possible to use their classes on other party members, but having them in the party will change the music to the main battle theme of Xenoblade or Xenoblade 2. With this final reward, players can enjoy travelling through the past and present world of Aionios with these classic protagonists!

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023