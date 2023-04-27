Can Players Unlock Na’el in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed?

Image: Nintendo

Those travelling through Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed will come across a wide cast of intriguing characters. While there are some familiar faces as part of the main cast, certain new characters play important roles as well. This includes Na’el, sister of the main protagonist Matthew and a key player in the events of the expansion. But are players able to unlock Na’el for their own use in Future Redeemed?

Is it Possible to Unlock Na’el in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed?

Throughout the main story of Future Redeemed, Na’el is hinted at being playable — or at least a party member — in numerous flashbacks. She joins Matthew in fights during these events, and at one point the player uses her in battle directly. However, since most of Future Redeemed revolves around finding her in the first place, players shouldn’t expect her to be usable very quickly. In fact, they’ll only be able to use her in full once they reach the final chapter, and even then there are some restrictions. Spoilers ahead!

Na’el is unlocked as a party member after defeating the final boss and watching the credits of Future Redeemed. She is classified as an Attacker and can support the party with the same highly-damaging moves she used in her boss fight. It’s even possible to provide her with her own accessories and gems. In this sense, she basically acts as the seventh party member, filling the “Hero” slot found in the base game.

However, much like those heroes, Na’el isn’t actually “playable” in the same sense as the rest of the party. It’s not possible to swap to her on the overworld or in battle. The only time the player can truly use Na’el directly is during the flashback sequence in Chapter 4. She can also be used during Chain Attacks after unlocking her. It might not be the same as what the other characters offer, but Na’el’s high damage will almost certainly make up for her lack of playability.

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023