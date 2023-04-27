How Many Chapters Are There in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed?

Image: Nintendo

Players are be able to undertake an expansive journey in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed. The DLC features a massive map to explore, with locations and enemies that will seem extremely familiar to long-time fans. Since this is simply an expansion, though, the overall play time will be much shorter than the base game. Those trying to discover if the DLC is worthwhile will likely want to know how many chapters there are in Future Redeemed, as well as how long they’ll take to complete.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed — How Many Chapters Are There and How Long is the Overall Expansion?

Depending on how long you take with side quests and how many encounters you struggle with, the main story of Future Redeemed is about 12-18 hours long. There aren’t nearly as many cutscenes or flashbacks as the base game, and there’s only one “region” with a massive interconnected map. If you decide to complete all of the side content, including upgrading weapons and X-Reader capabilities, the expansion can easily take 25 to 50 hours.

Here’s every chapter in Future Connected:

Chapter 1: Consists of Matthew and A travelling through the Vermilion Woods. This chapter is fairly short and ends with the back-to-back boss fights that occur after the battle between Keves and Agnus.

Chapter 2: Consists of Matthew, A, and Nikol travelling together through the Vermilion Woods and the Aurora Shelf. Glimmer is also playable during a few key battles, and Shulk is able to be used during the chapter's end boss.

Chapter 3: Completes the main party and introduces the group to Yesterdale and The Ragmos Desolation. This chapter opens up most of the side content through the NPCs of Yesterdale and providing new ways to increase Affinity Points.

Chapter 4: Reveals the backstory of Aionios and directs the party towards the Black Mountains. The chapter ends with a boss fight at the peak of the area. Story-wise, Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 are arguably tied as the longest chapters of the expansion.

Chapter 5: The final chapter. Mainly consists of story events and the final boss battle, but there is a short moment where players can save or leave the final area. After beating the expansion, players will be returned to that moment so they can proceed to finish whatever quests they might have missed.

Luckily, there are no timed quests that will expire after reaching certain chapters, so you can hold off on full completion until you’ve beaten the story. Just get ready for some intense battles and enjoy the additional story provided by this prequel adventure!

