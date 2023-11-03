All Safe Code Locations in Robocop Rogue City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Locating all safe codes can help you optimize Murphy’s skill points in the early game of Robocop Rogue City. This way, you can spend points on other skills and progress more comfortably through the campaign.

For that reason, it makes sense not to spend all your skill points in Engineering to open safes. They are not that easy to come by, and OCP disks are few and rare. This is why we’ve compiled the location of all safe codes and all you need to use them is 2 points in Deduction.

Arcade Safe Code Location in Robocop Rogue City

The safe code can be found in the final room of the arcade’s basement. It’s the same room where you find a button to open the arcade secret area. Once you enter the office, which is the last room in the basement, check for a board on your right. You will find a post-in on it. Please note that you need two points in Deduction to read Safe Codes. Use Robocop Vision to read it and open the safe.

Chop Store Safe Code Location in Detroit Downtown

The code can be found on a locker in a room situated across from the office where the safe was found. Go all the way to the end of the Chop Store and you should find a post it on the wall. The Chop Store’s safe location can confuse players because it’s one of the few that is not near the safe. However, it’s not easy to find. Exit through the door you used to enter the office where the safe is located and proceed to the far end of the area. The safe code will be in a locker room downstairs.

Ghost House Safe Code Location in Robocop Rogue City

You will visit the Ghosthouse quite early in the game when looking for Soot. The safe will be found in a room that has a couple of sofas and a toilet in the corner. The safe code is in the toilet room. You will notice a post-it stuck to the side of a cabinet. As long as you have 2 points in deduction, you will be able to read by using Robocop Vision and use it to open the safe. This safe doesn’t have much in it except for Crime Evidence, but it might help you get a skill point earlier.

There’s another safe in Soot’s bedroom, right at the end of the quest to find him. Luckily, the safe code for this one is much easier to find. It is the same room where Soot will be standing while you question him. Enter the room and check the shelf on your right side. Use Robocop Vision to highlight the post-it with the safe code.

Steel Mill Safe Code Location

Locating this safe code is slightly more challenging. Once you find the safe in the Steel Mill, look for the room that is directly below it. When there, you should see a calendar on the wall. The Post-it should be pinned on the calendar. Examine it with Robocop Vision and return to the room upstairs to open the safe.

