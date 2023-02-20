All Sakiko Answers for It’s a Long Story Substory in Like a Dragon: Ishin

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are dozens upon dozens of wacky side quests in Like a Dragon: Ishin, but the It’s a Long Story substory starring an overly talkative woman named Sakiko is one of the game’s most memorable — and challenging. It’s a simple task at first glance. All you have to do is let the woman talk your ear off. She makes things complicated by quizzing you at the end of your conversation, however, so you had better pay attention. There’s no need to worry though, because this guide contains all of the answers for the It’s a Long Story subquest so you don’t have to sit through Sakiko’s monologues yourself.

How to Start the It’s a Long Story Subquest in Like a Dragon Ishin

It’s a Long Story is the 43rd substory in Like a Dragon: Ishin. To start it, speak with Sakiko in western Fushimi. When you reach the right location, a cutscene will play showing Sakiko getting berated by a local resident of Kyo because she talks way too long. Nobody wants to listen to her, and that’s where you come in.

It’s a Long Story Answers

It’s not enough to just listen to Sakiko; she quizzes you after the conversation to make sure you were actually paying attention. There are three questions for the first part of this substory. Here are the answers.

Bamboo shoots

Outside a tea shop

Of course – it’s Sakiko

If you correctly answer her questions, Sakiko will reward you with a Gold Seal that can be used to upgrade your weapons or craft new swords. You’ll also get some Virtue too.

It’s a Long Story: The Final Chapter Answers

When you return to see Sakiko a second time, she has an even longer story with more tangents that can possibly throw you off. There are only three questions again, and here are the answers.

Red, white, and green

Amazake

Sumire

This time, Sakiko will give you an exceptionally rare crafting material called a Tear of the Dragon plus some Virtue to spend on upgrades as well.

It’s a Long Story: Epilogue Answers

The finale of this substory features Sakiko’s longest story yet. She asks about the most obscure details this time, so you’ll have to carefully read each line of dialogue before moving on. Here are the answers to her last three questions.

A scarecrow

Pickled daikon

A tuna

After correctly responding to her final trio of questions, the substory will finally be over. She’ll give you a Golden Medicine Case as a reward and you’ll receive a large chunk of Virtue as well.

