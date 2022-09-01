All Season of Light Special Research Tasks & Rewards in Pokemon GO: A Cosmic Companion Part 1

Season of Light is officially here in Pokemon GO and with it, a brand new Special Research called A Cosmic Companion. This Special Research will focus on the new Pokemon named Cosmog.

There are three parts to this Special Research; the second part will release on October 5 and the third will release on November 23. The Special Research tasks and rewards are free for all players. To start the A Cosmic Companion Special Research, simply talk to Professor Willow.

With all of that out of the way, here are all the tasks and rewards for the Pokemon GO Season of Light Special Research: A Cosmic Companion.

A Cosmic Companion Special Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon GO

A Cosmic Companion will have three parts in total, with the first part available at the launch of Season of Light. The following parts will release on October 5 and November 23.

A Cosmic Companion Step 1 Tasks & Rewards

Catch 15 Pokemon — 5 Razz Berries

Make 10 Curveball Throws — Staryu Encounter

Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokemon — 5 Pinap Berries

Once all of the tasks are completed, you will be rewarded with the following:

Cosmog Encounter

1,000 XP

500 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion Step 2 Tasks & Rewards

Give Your Buddy 3 Treats — Woobat Encounter

Earn 10 Candies Walking with Your Buddy — Staryu Encounter

Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokemon — Munna Encounter

Once all of the tasks are completed, you will be rewarded with the following:

1 Poffin

2,000 XP

500 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion Step 3 Tasks & Rewards

Earn 15 Hearts with Your Buddy — Ralts Encounter

Send 10 Gifts to Friends — Staryu Encounter

Catch 20 Different Species of Pokemon — 25 Poke Balls

Once all of the tasks are completed, you will be rewarded with the following:

5 Pinap Berries

3,000 XP

1,000 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion Step 4 Tasks & Rewards

Check back in with Professor Willow for more details — 789 XP

Once all of the tasks are completed, you will be rewarded with the following:

25 Cosmog Candy

3,000 XP

1,000 Stardust

And that is everything we know about Part 1 of the A Cosmic Companion Special Research in Pokemon GO Season of Light.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2022