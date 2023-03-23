Image: Uplift Games

Are you wondering what all Southeast Asia Egg pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are and how to obtain them? Southeast Asia Eggs are a limited-time egg released on March 2, 2023, replacing Japan Eggs. You’ll be able to explore Southeast Asian countries like Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam through their incredible wildlife represented by the pets you can adopt by purchasing the Southeast Asia Eggs.

All Southeast Asia Egg Pets in Adopt Me!

To get a Southeast Asia Egg pet, purchase one for 750 Bucks using the Gumball Machine in the Nursery. You can find the Nursery on Adoption Island by Doug’s and Holly’s shops. You can also get a Southeast Asia Egg through trading. To trade Southeast Asia Eggs, you must have previously passed the Trade License, which allows you to trade ultra-rare and legendary items. The Southeast Asia Egg is considered Legendary Egg.

Here are the Pet Rarity chances for the Southeast Asia Eggs:

Common: 35%

35% Uncommon: 25%

25% Rare: 20%

20% Ultra-Rare: 16%

16% Legendary: 4%

Here are all Southeast Asia Egg Pets in Roblox Adopt Me! sorted by their rarity:

Bali Starling: Common

Common Malaysian Tapir: Common

Common Maleo Bird: Common

Common Yellow-lipped Sea Krait: Uncommon

Uncommon Banded Palm Civet: Uncommon

Uncommon Gecko: Rare

Rare Tarsier: Rare

Rare Binturong: Ultra-Rare

Ultra-Rare Black Macaque: Ultra-Rare

Ultra-Rare Komodo Dragon: Ultra-Rare

Ultra-Rare Naga Dragon: Legendary

Legendary Tree Kangaroo: Legendary

All pets obtained by purchasing a Southeast Asia Egg can be turned into Neon and Mega Neon iterations following the same steps as other pets. So if you’ve never gotten a Neon or Mega Neon pet before, all you have to do is raise four of the same pet (standard or Neon pets) to fully grown status, take all four of them to the Neon Cave found underneath the bridge that connects Adoption Island to the Neighborhood, and then put them in the colored circles.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023