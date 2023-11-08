All Starfield Habs and Their Workbenches and Features, Listed

Image: Bethesda

Starfield makes it very difficult to understand what goes into your ship when you get habs because not much is listed. Luckily, below we have every Starfield Habitat and their workbenches and features listed out. This list should help you buy needed spaces for your ships.

All Starfield Habs With Their Features and Workbenches

Below is every habitat you can buy in Starfield and what you’re getting for them. Keep in mind that Passenger Count just means passengers you can take with you for money, not companions.

AIO Berth

The AIO Berth habitat in Starfield is a versatile module that can be used for a variety of purposes, including sleeping, crafting, and storing items. The AIO Berth habitat is a great option for crews of all sizes and is a good choice for both small and large ships. I don’t like it because it feels like something you’d use if you didn’t want to make specific spaces for each of these things.

Still, it’s great when you either have a small ship or you have too much weight and need a hab that does a lot so you can remove some rooms.

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Bed Galley/Cooking Station

:

Nova Galactic A

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Bed Nav Console Galley/Cooking Station Research Station

:

Nova Galactic B

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Bed

:

HopeTech

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Bed Galley/Cooking Station

:

Stroud A

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Bed

:

Stroud B

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Bed Galley/Cooking Station

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Bed Galley/Cooking Station

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Passenger Count : 3

: 3 Stations : Bed Galley/Cooking Station

:

Deimos

Dimensions : 3×1

: 3×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Bed Galley/Cooking Station

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 3×1

: 3×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Bed Galley/Cooking Station

:

Armory

The Armory Habitat is a great option for players who want to have a dedicated place to store and display their weapons and armor. It is also a good option for players who want to play the part of a bounty hunter.

I’d say to be very careful about this because Bethesda did have to fix the Mantis ship’s armory. People like me used the Mantis’ ship armory to store weapons – how dare we – and found that switching ships lost those weapons. Even though it’s fixed, I’d still say be careful with armories.

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Weapon Display Pack Displays Helmet Displays

:

Nova Galactic

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Weapon Display Mannequin Pack Displays Helmet Displays

:

HopeTech

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Bed Weapon Display

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Weapon Display Pack Displays Helmet Displays

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Bed Weapon Display

:

Captain’s Quarters

The Captain’s Quarters habitat in Starfield is a special habitat module that is reserved for the captain of the ship. It is larger and more luxurious than the standard AIO Berth habitat and comes with a variety of additional features.

This honestly has no real purpose but I’ve never had a ship without a Captain’s Quarters. I would rather everyone remember who is top gun, and this is the way to do that.

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Bed Nav Console

:

Nova Galactic

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Bed Galley/Cooking Station

:

HopeTech

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Bed

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Bed Nav Console

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Bed Nav Console

:

Computer Core

The Computer Core habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that houses the ship’s computer systems. It is a critical module for all ships, as it allows the captain to control the ship’s systems and navigate through space.

This one is more cosmetic than helpful, sure it brings in crew stations but it’s there to look cool when you walk by more than anything. I don’t like having them since they take up space.

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Crew Station : 1

: 1 Stations : N/A

:

Nova Galactic

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Crew Station : 1

: 1 Stations : N/A

:

HopeTech

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Crew Station : 1

: 1 Stations : N/A

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Crew Station : 1

: 1 Stations : N/A

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Crew Station : 1

: 1 Stations : N/A

:

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Crew Station : 2

: 2 Stations : N/A

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Crew Station : 2

: 2 Stations : N/A

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Crew Station : 2

: 2 Stations : N/A

:

Control Station

The Control Station habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that houses the ship’s controls and navigation systems. I always have this because I like having a large crew. The Control Station has a lot of crew stations and doesn’t take a ton of space, so I’d say get it every time.

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Crew Station : 4

: 4 Stations : N/A

:

Nova Galactic

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Crew Station : 4

: 4 Stations : N/A

:

HopeTech

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Crew Station : 4

: 4 Stations : N/A

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Crew Station : 4

: 4 Stations : N/A

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Crew Station : 4

: 4 Stations : N/A

:

Infirmary

The Infirmary habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that is used to heal and treat injured crew members. This isn’t what it’s really used for, but that’s the in-game explanation.

I don’t use it but I have had it before, it’s good if you don’t want to set up an outpost and would rather just go to your ship to get all of your work done. It also gives you free medpacks which I think are super valuable.

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Research Station Pharmaceutical Lab

:

Nova Galactic

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Research Station Pharmaceutical Lab

:

HopeTech

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Research Station Pharmaceutical Lab

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Research Station Pharmaceutical Lab

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Research Station Pharmaceutical Lab

:

Living Quarters

The Living Quarters habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that provides the crew with a place to live and relax. I definitely think this is worth it and is a great way to get a cooking station. This one is more of a guilty pleasure because you gain more immersion when you have a space that’s just for your crew.

I’d say get it because it looks cool to walk through and I’ve seen my crew here often.

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Galley/Cooking Station

:

Nova Galactic

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Galley/Cooking Station Bed

:

HopeTech

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Galley/Cooking Station

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Galley/Cooking Station Bed

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Galley/Cooking Station Bed

:

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Passenger Count : 3

: 3 Stations : N/A

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Passenger Count : 3

: 3 Stations : N/A

:

Deimos

Dimensions : 3×1

: 3×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Galley/Cooking Station Bed

:

Science Lab

So this is the alternative to the infirmary. The Science Lab habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that allows scientists to conduct research and develop new technologies. This is what I’d prefer since it feels more realistic to have just for your building and experiments.

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Research Station Pharmaceutical Lab

:

Nova Galactic

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Research Station Pharmaceutical Lab

:

HopeTech

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Research Station Pharmaceutical Lab

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Research Station Pharmaceutical Lab

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Research Station Pharmaceutical Lab

:

Workshop

The Workshop habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that allows players to craft and repair items. This is one of the few habitats that I think is realistic to its name. You get the basics to working on things for your ship. Personally, I think it’s a great thing to have if you’re without an outpost.

In my opinion, this is smarter to have on an outpost rather than your ship because it takes up space. In an outpost you’d also have a lot of resources to use than you would on your ship.

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Spacesuit Workbench Weapon Bench Industrial Workbench

:

Nova Galactic

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 2

: 2 Stations : Spacesuit Workbench Weapon Bench Industrial Workbench

:

HopeTech

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Spacesuit Workbench Weapon Bench Industrial Workbench

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Research Station Spacesuit Workbench Weapon Bench Industrial Workbench

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 2×1

: 2×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Spacesuit Workbench Weapon Bench Industrial Workbench

:

Battle Stations

The Battle Stations habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that is designed to support the ship’s weapons and defense systems. I’d rather have this than an armory. It has the weapon mounts and ammunition storage but it makes you ship look like the crew is helping during battles.

That’s just me because I like to feel immersed, but I definitely think it’s better than having one part of your ship that just holds weapons without another purpose.

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Crew Station : 6

: 6 Stations : Nav Console

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Crew Station : 6

: 6 Stations : Nav Console

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Crew Station : 6

: 6 Stations : Nav Conso

:

Brig

I think this is coolest part of the ship you get form the Freestar Ranger questline. The brig has no real use since you can’t take prisoners – what a waste – but it looks so cool and makes so much sense to have on ships that enforce the law.

This is just a module that is used to detain prisoners, and if you’ve ever played Red Dead Redemption, just imagine the jail at the sheriff’s offices.

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Bed Weapon Display

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Bed Weapon Display

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : Bed Weapon Display

:

Engineering Bay

The Engineering Bay habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that houses the ship’s engineering systems. It adds to the look of a real starship, and you normally see this in other ships. I don’t think it’s worth it unless you need the extra room for your own ship. It doesn’t have what other modules do, and it’s really there for show.

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Crew Station : 2

: 2 Stations : N/A

:

Deimos A

Dimensions : 3×1

: 3×1 Crew Station : 1

: 1 Stations : N/A

:

Deimos B

Dimensions : 3×1

: 3×1 Crew Station : 1

: 1 Stations : N/A

:

Nova Galactic

Dimensions : 3×1

: 3×1 Crew Station : 1

: 1 Stations : N/A

:

HopeTech

Dimensions : 3×1

: 3×1 Crew Station : 1

: 1 Stations : N/A

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 3×1

: 3×1 Crew Station : 1

: 1 Stations : N/A

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 3×1

: 3×1 Crew Station : 1

: 1 Stations : N/A

:

Mess Hall

The Mess Hall habitat provides the crew with a place to eat meals and socialize. A must have if you have a large crew in my opinion. This isn’t because it helps them eat, but just because it looks really cool in a ship with a lot of people. It looks like a cafeteria.

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×3

: 2×3 Passenger Count : 3

: 3 Stations : N/A

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 2×3

: 2×3 Passenger Count : 3

: 3 Stations : Galley/Cooking Station

:

Deimos

Dimensions : 3×2

: 3×2 Passenger Count : 3

: 3 Stations : Galley/Cooking Station

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 3×2

: 3×2 Passenger Count : 3

: 3 Stations : Galley/Cooking Station

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 3×2

: 3×2 Passenger Count : 3

: 3 Stations : Galley/Cooking Station

:

Companionway

The Companionway habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that connects two other habitat modules together. It’s like a hallway, but it’s a lot skinnier when you look inside the ship. The point of this one is to just connect the ship modules without big chunky pieces. I’ve seen plenty of people use this to make their ship look more sleek yet wider.

Deimos

Dimensions : 1×1

: 1×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Nova Galactic

Dimensions : 1×1

: 1×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

HopeTech

Dimensions : 1×1

: 1×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 1×1

: 1×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 1×1

: 1×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Storeroom

A storeroom that does nothing, which is weird because you’d think it would. The game says it provides the crew with a place to store supplies and equipment but will not give you more storage like a cargo hold will. It’s one of the most useless habitats on this list.

Deimos

Dimensions : 1×1

: 1×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Nova Galactic

Dimensions : 1×1

: 1×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

HopeTech

Dimensions : 1×1

: 1×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 1×1

: 1×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 1×1

: 1×1 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Cargo Hall

This is one of the most useful modules on this list. This provides the crew with a place to store and transport cargo, and lets you haul far more than before. Unfortunately, it adds a ton of weight to your ship and I’ve found that I needed a high class ship when I wanted to add more than two cargo holds.

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 2×2

: 2×2 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Deimos

Dimensions : 2×3

: 2×3 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 2×3

: 2×3 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Deimos

Dimensions : 3×2

: 3×2 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Stroud

Dimensions : 3×2

: 3×2 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Taiyo

Dimensions : 3×2

: 3×2 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

Deimos

Dimensions : 3×3

: 3×3 Passenger Count : 0

: 0 Stations : N/A

:

This article was updated on November 8th, 2023