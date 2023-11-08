All Starfield Habs and Their Workbenches and Features, Listed

Starfield makes it very difficult to understand what goes into your ship when you get habs because not much is listed. Luckily, below we have every Starfield Habitat and their workbenches and features listed out. This list should help you buy needed spaces for your ships.
All Starfield Habs With Their Features and Workbenches
Below is every habitat you can buy in Starfield and what you’re getting for them. Keep in mind that Passenger Count just means passengers you can take with you for money, not companions.
AIO Berth
The AIO Berth habitat in Starfield is a versatile module that can be used for a variety of purposes, including sleeping, crafting, and storing items. The AIO Berth habitat is a great option for crews of all sizes and is a good choice for both small and large ships. I don’t like it because it feels like something you’d use if you didn’t want to make specific spaces for each of these things.
Still, it’s great when you either have a small ship or you have too much weight and need a hab that does a lot so you can remove some rooms.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Bed
- Galley/Cooking Station
Nova Galactic A
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Bed
- Nav Console
- Galley/Cooking Station
- Research Station
Nova Galactic B
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Bed
HopeTech
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Bed
- Galley/Cooking Station
Stroud A
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Bed
Stroud B
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Bed
- Galley/Cooking Station
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Bed
- Galley/Cooking Station
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Passenger Count: 3
- Stations:
- Bed
- Galley/Cooking Station
Deimos
- Dimensions: 3×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Bed
- Galley/Cooking Station
Stroud
- Dimensions: 3×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Bed
- Galley/Cooking Station
Armory
The Armory Habitat is a great option for players who want to have a dedicated place to store and display their weapons and armor. It is also a good option for players who want to play the part of a bounty hunter.
I’d say to be very careful about this because Bethesda did have to fix the Mantis ship’s armory. People like me used the Mantis’ ship armory to store weapons – how dare we – and found that switching ships lost those weapons. Even though it’s fixed, I’d still say be careful with armories.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Weapon Display
- Pack Displays
- Helmet Displays
Nova Galactic
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Weapon Display
- Mannequin
- Pack Displays
- Helmet Displays
HopeTech
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Bed
- Weapon Display
Stroud
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Weapon Display
- Pack Displays
- Helmet Displays
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Bed
- Weapon Display
Captain’s Quarters
The Captain’s Quarters habitat in Starfield is a special habitat module that is reserved for the captain of the ship. It is larger and more luxurious than the standard AIO Berth habitat and comes with a variety of additional features.
This honestly has no real purpose but I’ve never had a ship without a Captain’s Quarters. I would rather everyone remember who is top gun, and this is the way to do that.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Bed
- Nav Console
Nova Galactic
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Bed
- Galley/Cooking Station
HopeTech
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Bed
Stroud
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Bed
- Nav Console
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Bed
- Nav Console
Computer Core
The Computer Core habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that houses the ship’s computer systems. It is a critical module for all ships, as it allows the captain to control the ship’s systems and navigate through space.
This one is more cosmetic than helpful, sure it brings in crew stations but it’s there to look cool when you walk by more than anything. I don’t like having them since they take up space.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Crew Station: 1
- Stations:
- N/A
Nova Galactic
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Crew Station: 1
- Stations:
- N/A
HopeTech
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Crew Station: 1
- Stations:
- N/A
Stroud
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Crew Station: 1
- Stations:
- N/A
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Crew Station: 1
- Stations:
- N/A
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Crew Station: 2
- Stations:
- N/A
Stroud
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Crew Station: 2
- Stations:
- N/A
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Crew Station: 2
- Stations:
- N/A
Control Station
The Control Station habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that houses the ship’s controls and navigation systems. I always have this because I like having a large crew. The Control Station has a lot of crew stations and doesn’t take a ton of space, so I’d say get it every time.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Crew Station: 4
- Stations:
- N/A
Nova Galactic
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Crew Station: 4
- Stations:
- N/A
HopeTech
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Crew Station: 4
- Stations:
- N/A
Stroud
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Crew Station: 4
- Stations:
- N/A
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Crew Station: 4
- Stations:
- N/A
Infirmary
The Infirmary habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that is used to heal and treat injured crew members. This isn’t what it’s really used for, but that’s the in-game explanation.
I don’t use it but I have had it before, it’s good if you don’t want to set up an outpost and would rather just go to your ship to get all of your work done. It also gives you free medpacks which I think are super valuable.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Research Station
- Pharmaceutical Lab
Nova Galactic
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Research Station
- Pharmaceutical Lab
HopeTech
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Research Station
- Pharmaceutical Lab
Stroud
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Research Station
- Pharmaceutical Lab
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Research Station
- Pharmaceutical Lab
Living Quarters
The Living Quarters habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that provides the crew with a place to live and relax. I definitely think this is worth it and is a great way to get a cooking station. This one is more of a guilty pleasure because you gain more immersion when you have a space that’s just for your crew.
I’d say get it because it looks cool to walk through and I’ve seen my crew here often.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Galley/Cooking Station
Nova Galactic
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Galley/Cooking Station
- Bed
HopeTech
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Galley/Cooking Station
Stroud
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Galley/Cooking Station
- Bed
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Galley/Cooking Station
- Bed
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Passenger Count: 3
- Stations:
- N/A
Stroud
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Passenger Count: 3
- Stations:
- N/A
Deimos
- Dimensions: 3×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Galley/Cooking Station
- Bed
Science Lab
So this is the alternative to the infirmary. The Science Lab habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that allows scientists to conduct research and develop new technologies. This is what I’d prefer since it feels more realistic to have just for your building and experiments.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Research Station
- Pharmaceutical Lab
Nova Galactic
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Research Station
- Pharmaceutical Lab
HopeTech
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Research Station
- Pharmaceutical Lab
Stroud
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Research Station
- Pharmaceutical Lab
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Research Station
- Pharmaceutical Lab
Workshop
The Workshop habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that allows players to craft and repair items. This is one of the few habitats that I think is realistic to its name. You get the basics to working on things for your ship. Personally, I think it’s a great thing to have if you’re without an outpost.
In my opinion, this is smarter to have on an outpost rather than your ship because it takes up space. In an outpost you’d also have a lot of resources to use than you would on your ship.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Spacesuit Workbench
- Weapon Bench
- Industrial Workbench
Nova Galactic
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 2
- Stations:
- Spacesuit Workbench
- Weapon Bench
- Industrial Workbench
HopeTech
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Spacesuit Workbench
- Weapon Bench
- Industrial Workbench
Stroud
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Research Station
- Spacesuit Workbench
- Weapon Bench
- Industrial Workbench
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 2×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Spacesuit Workbench
- Weapon Bench
- Industrial Workbench
Battle Stations
The Battle Stations habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that is designed to support the ship’s weapons and defense systems. I’d rather have this than an armory. It has the weapon mounts and ammunition storage but it makes you ship look like the crew is helping during battles.
That’s just me because I like to feel immersed, but I definitely think it’s better than having one part of your ship that just holds weapons without another purpose.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Crew Station: 6
- Stations:
- Nav Console
Stroud
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Crew Station: 6
- Stations:
- Nav Console
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Crew Station: 6
- Stations:
- Nav Conso
Brig
I think this is coolest part of the ship you get form the Freestar Ranger questline. The brig has no real use since you can’t take prisoners – what a waste – but it looks so cool and makes so much sense to have on ships that enforce the law.
This is just a module that is used to detain prisoners, and if you’ve ever played Red Dead Redemption, just imagine the jail at the sheriff’s offices.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Bed
- Weapon Display
Stroud
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Bed
- Weapon Display
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- Bed
- Weapon Display
Engineering Bay
The Engineering Bay habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that houses the ship’s engineering systems. It adds to the look of a real starship, and you normally see this in other ships. I don’t think it’s worth it unless you need the extra room for your own ship. It doesn’t have what other modules do, and it’s really there for show.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Crew Station: 2
- Stations:
- N/A
Deimos A
- Dimensions: 3×1
- Crew Station: 1
- Stations:
- N/A
Deimos B
- Dimensions: 3×1
- Crew Station: 1
- Stations:
- N/A
Nova Galactic
- Dimensions: 3×1
- Crew Station: 1
- Stations:
- N/A
HopeTech
- Dimensions: 3×1
- Crew Station: 1
- Stations:
- N/A
Stroud
- Dimensions: 3×1
- Crew Station: 1
- Stations:
- N/A
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 3×1
- Crew Station: 1
- Stations:
- N/A
Mess Hall
The Mess Hall habitat provides the crew with a place to eat meals and socialize. A must have if you have a large crew in my opinion. This isn’t because it helps them eat, but just because it looks really cool in a ship with a lot of people. It looks like a cafeteria.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×3
- Passenger Count: 3
- Stations:
- N/A
Stroud
- Dimensions: 2×3
- Passenger Count: 3
- Stations:
- Galley/Cooking Station
Deimos
- Dimensions: 3×2
- Passenger Count: 3
- Stations:
- Galley/Cooking Station
Stroud
- Dimensions: 3×2
- Passenger Count: 3
- Stations:
- Galley/Cooking Station
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 3×2
- Passenger Count: 3
- Stations:
- Galley/Cooking Station
Companionway
The Companionway habitat in Starfield is a habitat module that connects two other habitat modules together. It’s like a hallway, but it’s a lot skinnier when you look inside the ship. The point of this one is to just connect the ship modules without big chunky pieces. I’ve seen plenty of people use this to make their ship look more sleek yet wider.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 1×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Nova Galactic
- Dimensions: 1×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
HopeTech
- Dimensions: 1×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Stroud
- Dimensions: 1×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 1×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Storeroom
A storeroom that does nothing, which is weird because you’d think it would. The game says it provides the crew with a place to store supplies and equipment but will not give you more storage like a cargo hold will. It’s one of the most useless habitats on this list.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 1×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Nova Galactic
- Dimensions: 1×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
HopeTech
- Dimensions: 1×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Stroud
- Dimensions: 1×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 1×1
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Cargo Hall
This is one of the most useful modules on this list. This provides the crew with a place to store and transport cargo, and lets you haul far more than before. Unfortunately, it adds a ton of weight to your ship and I’ve found that I needed a high class ship when I wanted to add more than two cargo holds.
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Stroud
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 2×2
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Deimos
- Dimensions: 2×3
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Stroud
- Dimensions: 2×3
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Deimos
- Dimensions: 3×2
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Stroud
- Dimensions: 3×2
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Taiyo
- Dimensions: 3×2
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
Deimos
- Dimensions: 3×3
- Passenger Count: 0
- Stations:
- N/A
- This article was updated on November 8th, 2023