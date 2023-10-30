Starfield Xbox XP Farm (Working After Patch)

Image: Bethesda

Getting a really good Starfield Xbox XP farm is hard because Xbox doesn’t have the kind of console commands that the PC does.

Most of the time, patches tend to take away exploits players use to get a lot of XP quickly. There is, however, one Xbox XP farm that is not only within the rules but is somewhere you can go within five levels of starting the game.

Best post-patch Xbox XP Farm in Starfield

The best Xbox XP farm in Starfield is Schrodinger III, and it’s not going to be patched out anytime soon. Due to its abundance of high-level animals that do not fight back, Schrodinger III is a beloved Starfield planet. Since it was relatively unknown until recently, not many players used this planet to farm XP quickly. You’re going to find Schrodinger III as the third Planet in the Schrodinger star system.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to get to Schrodinger III

On your star map, you will find Schrodinger just below Kryx. You’re not going to be able to find this planet immediately after you visit the Lodge because the Frontier can’t make that last jump. Trust me, we tried and were so frustrated that we had to make the trek all the way back to get a different ship. Instead, you need to get the Targetting Control System Skill, which costs a single skill point. You can use that to get a different ship from pirates.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From there, get a ship with the ability to go further in distance, which isn’t hard. Most ships you find will be able to make the final jump, it’s just that the Frontier is almost the worst ship in the game. You’ll have to you need to warp to Lunara, then to Alpha Marae, and then to Schrodinger. That is the only path you can take, so you’re going to go through Kryx. When I got there, I immediately made my stop at The Key, so be prepared to make the jump immediately after.

So land on any grassy area of Schrodinger III to start the XP farm. I like to boost on top of my ship with a sniper, but you can always run around. The animals really don’t fight back, so you can gain a lot of XP from this. Either way, make sure you’re sneaking so you can get the bonus damage and blow through this easily. The dinosaur-looking wildlife are your primary targets.

The animals here tend to give 400 to 700 XP and are perfect for any player level. This is better than the Strix XP farm in my opinion, but others may disagree. We think this is the best way to get XP at level 2 and above.

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023