All Street Fighter 6 Pre-Order Bonuses

Image: Capcom

Street Fighter 6 showcased gave a better look into what fans of the series can expect when the game officially releases on June 2, 2023. Die-hard fans of the series will likely want to purchase the deluxe or ultimate edition, offering some fantastic bonuses. But which edition is right for you? Here is everything that is included in every edition of Street Fighter 6 including pre-order bonuses.

All Pre-Order Bonuses for Street Fighter 6

Image: Capcom

There are some great bonuses players can look forward to if they get the deluxe or ultimate edition. The standard edition has a pre-order bonus as well.

Pre-order Bonus for Any Edition

Fans who preorder Street Fighter 6 will get various exclusive outfits added to the game. This includes pre-ordering any edition of the game. Below is the full list of characters who will receive a unique outfit and color when you pre-order. This outfit pack is called “Outfit 1 Color 10.”

Chun-Li

Jamie

Manon

Dee Jay

Juri

Ken

Those planning to play the game on PlayStation will earn exclusive rewards for pre-ordering from the PlayStation Store. These include 18 Special Player Titles and Chat Stickers. The standard edition goes for the price point of $59.99.

Deluxe Edition Bonuses

The deluxe edition of Street Fighter 6 will include some additional goodies. The Deluxe edition costs $84.99 and will provide players with everything listed below.

Full game

Year 1 Character Pass

Four Additional characters

Four Additional character colors (Outfit one color 3-10)

Purchase bonus: 4,200 drive tickets.

Ultimate Edition Bonuses

The ultimate edition for Street Fighter 6 and has the most included for a digital version. The ultimate edition will cost you a pricey point of $104.99 — but paying that price will reward you with everything listed below.

Full game

Year 1 ultimate pass

Four additional characters

Four additional characters’ colors (outfit one color 3-10)

Four additional characters’ costume (outfit two including colors 1-10)

Four additional characters’ costume (outfit three including colors 1-10)

Two additional stages

Purchase bonus: 7,700 Drive Tickets

Madgear Box Bonuses

Image: Capcom

Finally, the Madgear box is the giant pre-order bundle for Street Fighter 6. This Street Fighter, a six-box bundle, includes all digital content mentioned previously, as well as physical content as well. The Madgear box will run you $249 dollars. Here is everything included in the Madgear Box.

Madgear Box

Pop-up Parad Figures (Luke and Kimberly)

Artbook

Sticker Set

Figure Diorama Boards

Full Game (Standard Edition)

Digital Content

Four additional characters

Four additional character costumes and colors

Two additional stages

Purchase Bonus: 7,700 Tickets

Outfit 1 Color 10 Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, Ken.

There’s much to look forward to with these Street Fighter 6 bonuses. If you can’t wait to try out the latest fighting game by Capcom, try out the new demo available now!

- This article was updated on April 20th, 2023