All Sun Squad Collection Event Skins in Apex Legends

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Respawn finally did it; they created the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event which includes swimsuit skins for many of the legends. And, one of those legends is Loba. Here are all the skins available in the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event.

All Swimsuit Skins in Apex Legends

To get these Apex Legends Sun Squad skins, all you need to do is purchase the Sun Squad-specific loot boxes, which cost 100 Apex Coins, and hope for the best. There are 24 limited-time skins on offer, so get these skins while they are hot!

Related: Is Seer Still Overpowered in Apex Legends Season 16? Nerfs, Pick Rate, and More

There might come a time when one or two of these skins is available in the item shop, but since we aren’t guaranteed these skins will ever come back, this might be your only chance to get your favorite legend’s swimsuit skin.

We know that the Legendary skins on offer during the Sun Squad Collection Event are for Mirage, Loba, Ash, Newcastle, and Catalyst. We also know that Bangalore, Mad Maggie, and Fuse are getting Epic skins.

There will, of course, also be Legendary and Epic weapon skins. The weapons we know are getting skins are the Wingman, the Havoc, the Flatline, the Peacekeeper, the Rampage, and the Charge Rifle.

Here are images of all the skins available during the Sun Squad Collection Event in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Mirage Sun Squad Skin

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Ash Sun Squad Skin

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Loba Swimsuit Skin

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Newcastle Sun Squad Skin

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Seer Sun Squad Skin

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Fuse Sun Squad Skin

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Sun Squad Catalyst Skin

Image: Respawn Entertainment

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023