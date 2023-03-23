What is Ash’s “Strongest Link” Heirloom and How to Get It

Image: Respawn Entertainment

As Horizon is still yet to receive her Heirloom, the next legend in Apex Legends that is getting an Heirloom is Ash. The Heirloom is launching with the Sun Squad Collection Event which features swimsuit skins. Here’s when you can get Ash’s Heirloom, what it is, and what it’s called in Apex Legends.

Ash’s Heirloom “Strongest Link” in Apex Legends

Ash’s Heirloom is called Strongest Link and it is nunchucks. If you are unfamiliar with what nunchucks are, they are the weapon Michaelangelo uses in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. If you are unfamiliar with TMNT, nunchucks are two long and skinny pieces of wood, usually, that are connected on one end by a chain.

In Ash’s case, her nunchucks seem to be metallic and emit electric shocks on the grips. Since she is a simulacrum who has lived a long time, she can handle such dangerous weapons with ease. Also, the ends of the nunchucks have retractable blades.

How to Get Ash’s “Strongest Link” Heirloom in Apex Legends

Heirlooms are the most sought-after items in Apex Legends because they are so rare and hard to get. The easiest time to get a specific legend’s Heirloom is during the event that it is introduced.

Getting an Heirloom isn’t easy or cheap, but to get the Strongest Link Ash Heirloom, you need to buy all 24 items available during the Sun Squad Collection Event. If you do that, you’ll automatically receive Ash’s Heirloom.

However, buying all of that will cost USD $160, so the choice is yours. If you really love Ash and the skins on offer during this event, then go for it.

The only other way to get Heirlooms in Apex Legends is to try and get Heirloom Shards. You can try to get Heirloom Shards as fast as possible, but it all comes down to RNG when opening Apex Packs. If you receive Heirloom Shards, you can spend them on any Heirloom available in Apex Legends.

