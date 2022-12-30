All Tatsugiri Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Players looking to complete Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will eventually come across this deceptively cute creature. Much like the legendary Chi-Yu, Tatsugiri can end up dealing some shocking damage against its unprepared foes. Anyone searching for the strongest Titan Pokémon will almost certainly have to face off against one of these wild foes as well, making an encounter with them unavoidable. This Mimicry Pokémon has plenty of strengths that will force players to think of their toes. Luckily, all the weaknesses Tatsugiri has are very easy to exploit — especially outside of Double Battles.

All Tatsugiri Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tatsugiri is a Dragon/Water-type with high Special Attack. It also has decent Special Defense and Speed, making it surprisingly strong against slower opponents. While players should forego any use of Fire or Water-type attacks, Dragon and Fairy-type moves will both be highly effective against Tatsugiri. This Pokémon also has very low physical stats, making it easy prey even for average-strength foes like Tinkaton. Even if a Tatsugiri has its hidden Storm Drain ability, this likely won’t be a problem for you as Water-type moves are very ineffective against it anyway. In a one-on-one battle, this surprisingly challenging Pokémon can be little more than a cakewalk for players that know what they’re doing.

Where Tatsugiri shines is in Double Battles. Most of these sushi-based creatures have the ability Commander, allowing them to boost an allied Dodonzo’s stats while hiding in its mouth. This can be countered pretty effectively by using a Pokémon with the Unaware ability, though there are few in Paldea that can withstand Water-type moves effectively. However, this strength only comes into play during Double Battles, and Tatsugiri puts itself out of commission for as long as Dodonzo is out in the field. Even with the stat boosts, using two Pokémon to take down one shouldn’t be too difficult as long as they’re strong against Water and Dragon-type attacks. Survive Dodonzo’s onslaught and Tatsugiri won’t be a problem!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2022