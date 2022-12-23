All Chi-Yu Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Of all Legendary Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, Chi-Yu is perhaps the most deceptive. This cute creature is actually part of the newest Legendary quartet, the Pokémon of Ruin. Like a certain other member of the quartet, Chi-Yu is also designed with incredible strength in mind. Players unprepared for its fierceness will quickly find themselves outmatched by this foe — and yet, players with too much preparation might knock it out before they can even catch it. All of the weaknesses Chi-Yu suffers from are pretty straightforward, but anyone interested in adding it to their party will need to find a balance between overwhelming strength and underwhelming chip damage.

All Chi-Yu Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Chi-Yu is a Dark/Fire-type with high Special stats and decent Speed. It also has the Beads of Ruin ability, which decreases the Special Defense of rival Pokémon. This can make it quickly tear through your team without enough Speed to counteract it, though the Legendary foe isn’t as powerful in other areas. Its Defense and HP aren’t very good, and it finds itself weak to Fighting, Ground, Rock, and Water moves. A transformed Palafin, an Iron Valiant with good Fighting-type moves, or a well-built Koraidon will easily make short work of Chi-Yu.

Ironically, Chi-Yu’s weakness poses another problem. It can be very difficult to catch this foe without quickly defeating it — or being defeated by it. If you encounter the wild one after finding all of its stakes, you might want to purposely use weaker moves like Jet Punch or Swift. Miraidon or Flogres might be better choices if you simply want to outlast Chi-Yu, as even their weakened Special Defense will still be great against the ruinous Pokémon’s moves. A Houndoom with Flash Fire is another fairly decent pick, as there’s little that Chi-Yu can do to it even with its massive damage output.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022