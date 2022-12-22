All Chien-Pao Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced the Pokémon of Ruin to the franchise. These Legendary beings have great stats and powerful abilities, so it’s no surprise that they require their own special mini-quest just so players can get the chance to catch them. One more notable member of this quartet is Chien-Pao, not to be confused with Wo-Chien. It shares obvious traits like typing and stat totals with the other members of its group, but it has some notable differences that make it better — and worse — in many different ways. Players shouldn’t have too much difficulty with Chien-Pao once they know all its weaknesses, but it can still be a force to be reckoned with.

All Chien-Pao Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Chien-Pao has incredible Attack and Speed, but its other stats are somewhat mediocre. Its Sword of Ruin ability is unique, but all it does is lower the Defense of rival Pokémon. This isn’t exactly a weakness Chien-Pao needed to cover, especially since its Attack is already very staggering. To top it all off, this Legendary beast is a Dark/Ice-type, making it weak to numerous different moves — with Fighting-type moves being its greatest weakness. If you have a fantastic Koraidon build, Chien-Pao is far from the deadliest foe you’ll face.

With that in mind, Chien-Pao still has some great coverage. It has access to Sheer Cold, allowing it to instantly KO any non-Ice-type Pokémon, and it can also use Sacred Sword to finish off whatever might remain. This can make Chien-Pao very difficult to manage, especially if you’re just trying to lower its health enough to catch it effectively. If you can get your hands on an Electrode, its great speed will let you inflict paralysis on the Legendary Pokémon fairly easily. This should give you plenty of time during the fight to weaken Chien-Pao without fully knocking it out — or letting it defeat you first.

