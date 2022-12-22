All Wo-Chien Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

For the first time in a single generation, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduce a new Legendary quartet. These ruinous Pokémon are unique and powerful, boasting many different traits that make them difficult to counter. One of these Legendary beasts is known as Wo-Chien, and its strengths are notable from the moment it appears on the field. Players will need to take advantage of all weaknesses Wo-Chien suffers from if they wish to defeat it.

All Wo-Chien Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Wo-Chien has some remarkable stats, from impressive defenses to decent offensive coverage. Where it truly shines is in its Tablets of Ruin ability, which lowers the Attack of all rival Pokémon. You can try to suppress it with, for example, a Swalot that knows Gastro Acid. But Wo-Chien has surprisingly okay Speed, meaning that you might not get the chance in the first place. Whether or not you can ignore its ability, you’ll still be better off with physical attacks since its Special Defense is the Legendary Pokémon’s highest stat. Even so, Wo-Chien has a crippling weakness that even its ability cannot save it from: its Dark/Grass typing.

With its two types, Wo-Chien is weak to many different attacks, from Fighting and Fire to Ice and Fairy. It’s at its weakest when going up against Bug-type moves, especially attacks like X-Scissor and Megahorn. If you were lucky enough to get your hands on a Scizor or you came across a Heracross during your travels, you’ll already have a perfect counter to Wo-Chien’s defensive abilities. You might actually want to refrain from using Bug-types when going up against it for the first time, especially if you’d prefer to catch it instead of defeating it. Save your Heracross for online matches against this foe, especially if you can take advantage of its Guts or Moxie abilities!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022