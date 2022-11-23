How to Evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ever since their debut, Scyther stayed consistent as one of the most solid Pokémon in the franchise, thanks to their high speed and relatively high attack stats. The latter of which is taken to a whole nother level after the Pokémon evolves into Scizor. But how can you evolve your Scyther into a Scizor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to evolve your Scyther into a Scizor in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Differently from Pokémon like Glimmet, which can evolve after reaching a said level, or Kirlia, which can evolve into Gallade after being given a certain item, you can evolve your Scyther into a Scizor in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by first of all finding and giving a Metal Coat to them. Once you do that. you just need to trade Scyther (while equipping the item) with a friend, as once your friend receives the Pokémon it will evolve. Now, all you need to do is trade again, now for the Scizor, in order to add them to your roster.

To recap, here’s how to evolve your Scyther into a Scizor:

Get a Metal Coat.

Equip Your Scyther with the Metal Coat.

Trade Scypher with someone trustworthy.

Trade with the same person, now for the newly evolved Scizor.

What’s The Easiest Way to Get a Metal Coat?

Fortunately to all who wish to evolve their Scyther into a Scizor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can get the item by heading to the Delibird Presents Store located in the city of Levincia, where you will be able to purchase one of it for 3,000 Pokédollars/League Points.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022