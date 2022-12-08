Best Miraidon Tera Raid Build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, Moves, and More

Knowing the best Tera Raid build for all your Pokemon is vital in becoming the best trainer you can be. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring players a whole array of new creatures to encounter and catch. One of these new Pokemon is Miraidon, exclusive to the Violet version of the game. This Pokemon can be powerful, especially in Tera Raids, but it is essential if you have a great build to go along with it. If you are wondering how to create the perfect build for Miraidon, look no further, as we have covered you with moveset, best-held items, and more.

What is the Best Tera Raid Build for Miraidon?

It is recommended to get a Miraidon with an electric Tera Type. If you don’t have one, you can learn how to switch your Pokemon’s Tera Type with our guide here. With that out of the way, you will want your Miraidon with the moveset, including Electro Drift, Metal Sound, Dragon Pulse, Power Gem, and Hadron Engine as the special ability.

Nature and Held Item

Since Miraidon is a Special Attacker, you will want to have the nature set Modest. You can switch the Pokemon’s nature by going to The Chansey Supply Shop and purchasing a Modest Mint for around 20,000 Poke Dollars. This nature will increase Special attack strength.

As for a held item, the best one for Miraidon in a raid is Wise Glasses. Wise Glasses item description is “a thick pair of glasses slightly boosts the power of special moves.” This is perfect for this build, considering we are focused primarily on special moves. This will make Miraidon significantly stronger against any Pokemon type.

Purchase EVs

EVs are a great way to boost the base stats of your Pokemon. We recommend purchasing Power Weight, Power Lens, and Power Band. This will increase HP, attack power for Special moves, and improve defense against Special moves.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022