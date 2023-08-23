All Texas Chainsaw Massacre Fuse Box Locations and How to Fix Them

Image: Gun Interactive

If you’re playing as the victims in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, you will want to learn where the fuse boxes are on the map. Activating the fuse box will allow you to open the basement door and increase your chances of escaping from the family. Here are all the fuse box locations in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Where to Find All Fuse Box Locations in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Each map in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre contains three fuse box locations. Keep in mind that while fuse boxes have three locations on each map, only one will spawn during a match. If you make it to an area shown in this guide, but there’s nothing there except a wooden plank, the fuse box is at one of the other spots.

All Family House Fuse Box Locations

All Fuse Boxes in the Family House are found inside the building. There’s one in the Hitchhiker’s Bedroom, the Luggage Room, and the Upper Storage Room. Keep in mind that the Family House is very dark, so it may be smart to turn up your brightness.

Hitchhiker’s Bedroom

Go up the main staircase and turn left into the Hitchhiker’s Bedroom. Wrap around to the right and go into a little closet. Inside this closet is a Fuse Box.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Luggage Room

On the top of the staircase, go across the upper landing and head into the Luggage Room. Right next to the crawlspace, you will find a Fuse Box. It can be really dark in this room, but if there’s a fuse box you’ll notice its red light easily.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Upper Storage Room

Take the rear staircase in the Den to the Upper Storage room. Right next to the crawlspace that leads to the Cook’s room, you will find a Fuse Box on the opposite side of the Hitchhiker’s Bedroom.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All Slaughterhouse Fuse Box Locations

Players can find all the fuse boxes in the outside area of the Slaughterhouse map. One is outside the Facility Door, and two are in the Exterior section of the map, with one next to the Cattle Chute.

Exterior

Straight across from the valve escape door in the exterior area and up against the stairs that lead up to the top landing, you will find a fuse box.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Facility Backdoor

Over by the Facility door and just outside the Facility, you will find a Fuse Box by the bushes.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Exterior, Cattle Chute

Over by the Cattle Chute near the outside fence of the actual Slaughterhouse, you will find a fuse box behind some bushes up against the building.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All Gas Station Fuse Box Locations

Players can find a fuse box in both rooms of the Gas Station map, one in the Rear Bedroom and one in the Front Bedroom. The third fuse box is found outside the Tool Shed.

Tool Shed

Outside of the Tool Shed, you will find a fuse box. This is the only fuse box outside on the Gas Station map.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Front Bedroom

You will find a fuse box inside the house’s front bedroom, next to the wardrobe.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Rear Bedroom

The rear bedroom has a fuse box inside just across the hall from the front bedroom. It is located right next to a stack of boxes and the shelf with a skull on it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Fix the Fuse Box in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

To get the fuse box working in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, players must first find a fuse and Unlock Tool. Similarly to how the fuse box randomly spawns between the three available locations mentioned in this guide, the fuse and Unlock Tool also randomly spawn.

To find the Unlock Tool, loot the blue toolboxes scattered throughout the map and search the area until you come across the fuse. For me, the fuse usually spawned in the same area where Grandpa is, so that should be your first search area.

Once you have obtained the fuse and the Unlock Tool, follow the steps below to activate the fuse box.

Open the panel of the fuse box with the Unlock Tool. Interact with the fuse box and insert the fuse. Interact with the fuse box again to start a puzzle. Solve the puzzle by putting the fuses into the correct colored spots. The number on the pair of fuses must equal the number in the center. Once the puzzle is solved, the fuse box will activate.

Now that you have activated the fuse box, you need to run to the exit as fast as you can. If you don’t make it in time, the door will close, and you’ll have to redo the entire puzzle again!

