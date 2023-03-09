All Tracks & Riders In Monster Energy Supercross 6

While you’re getting ready to hit the dirt in Monster Energy Supercross 6, knowing exactly who you’re up against and where you’ll be racing can help you know if you need to pin the gas, or if you can take your hands off the bars for a few moments. Thanks to improved rider AI, high-class racers are going to be more of a threat this year than ever, and seeing who is behind the helmet is rather important. With over 80 riders in this iteration, let’s see if your favorite racer made the cut.
All Tracks In Monster Energy Supercross 6
With 17 Standard Tracks, alongside a fair number of Milestone Original tracks, you’ll have plenty of amazing races to look forward to when jumping on your favorite bike.
All Official Tracks in Monster Energy Supercross 6
- Minneapolis
- Arlington
- Daytona Beach
- Detroit
- Indianapolis
- Seattle
- St. Louis
- Atlanta
- Foxborough
- Denver
- Salt Lake City
- Anaheim 1
- Oakland
- San Deigo
- Anaheim 2
- Glendale
- Anaheim 3
All Milestone Tracks in Monster Energy Supercross 6
- Milestone 1
- Milestone 2
- Milestone 3
There are also plenty of Custom Created Tracks that you can enjoy, with plenty of creative players creating their own takes on either existing tracks, or making something that would never be possible in real life. The sheer number of tracks available this way is almost endless, so be sure to check them out.
All Riders In Monster Energy Supercross 6
With over 80 riders, there’s a great chance that your favorite racer is going to be available to use. If not, you’ll always have the chance to take advantage of the Create A Character option, which will give you the perfect chance to create an old favorite like Kevin Windham or even Ricky Charmichael.
Related: Does Monster Energy Supercross 6 Have Crossplay?
All 450 Riders in Monster Energy Supercross 6
- Cooper Webb
- Eli Tomac
- Aaron Plessinger
- Adam Cianciarulo
- Justin Brayton
- Kyle Chrisholm
- Shane McElrath
- Dylan Ferrandis
- Dean Wilson
- Joey Savatgy
- Justin Bogle
- Jason Anderson
- Chase Sexton
- Marvin Musquin
- Alex Martin
- Malcolm Stewart
- Max Anstie
- Brandon Hartranft
- Justin Barcia
- Mitchell Oldenburg
- Kevin Moranz
- Fredrik Noren
- Logan Karnow
- John Short
- Benny Bloss
- Cade Clason
- Alex Ray
- Ken Roczen
- Justin Starling
- Deven Raper
- Adam Enticknap
- Josh Hill
- Austin Politelli
250 West Riders in Monster Energy Supercross 6
- Christian Craig
- Michael Mosiman
- Jo Shimoda
- Jalek Swoll
- Garrett Marchbanks
- Dilan Schwartz
- Carson Mumford
- Seth Hammaker
- Nate Thrasher
- Ryan Surratt
- Vince Friese
- Mitchell Harrison
- Chris Blose
- Robbie Wageman
- Derek Kelley
- Hunter Lawrence
- Dominique Thury
- Richard Taylor
- Maxwell Sanford
- Chance Blackburn
- Kaeden Amerine
- Mitchell Falk
- Carson Brown
Related: Does Monster Energy Supercross 6 Have Freestyle?
250 East Riders in Monster Energy Supercross 6
- Colt Nichols
- Jett Larence
- RJ Hampshire
- Austin Forkner
- Maximus Vohland
- Coty Schock
- Josua Varize
- Pierce Brown
- Cameron McAdoo
- Stilez Robertson
- Kyle Peters
- Josh Osby
- Levi Kitchen
- Ramyller Alves
- Enzo Lopes
- Jace Owens
- Scott Meshey
- Jordon Smith
- Jett Reynolds
- Cullin Park
- Marshal Weltin
- AJ Catanzaro
- Derek Drake
- Josh Cartwright
Featuring one of the most stacked rosters in the series, there is a racer here for everyone. Thanks to the smoothness of the on-track racing, Monster Energy Supercross 6 helps pilot the series back in the right direction once again and offers plenty of thrills for those seeking exactly that.