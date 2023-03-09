All Tracks & Riders In Monster Energy Supercross 6

Image: Milestone

While you’re getting ready to hit the dirt in Monster Energy Supercross 6, knowing exactly who you’re up against and where you’ll be racing can help you know if you need to pin the gas, or if you can take your hands off the bars for a few moments. Thanks to improved rider AI, high-class racers are going to be more of a threat this year than ever, and seeing who is behind the helmet is rather important. With over 80 riders in this iteration, let’s see if your favorite racer made the cut.

All Tracks In Monster Energy Supercross 6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With 17 Standard Tracks, alongside a fair number of Milestone Original tracks, you’ll have plenty of amazing races to look forward to when jumping on your favorite bike.

All Official Tracks in Monster Energy Supercross 6

Minneapolis

Arlington

Daytona Beach

Detroit

Indianapolis

Seattle

St. Louis

Atlanta

Foxborough

Denver

Salt Lake City

Anaheim 1

Oakland

San Deigo

Anaheim 2

Glendale

Anaheim 3

All Milestone Tracks in Monster Energy Supercross 6

Milestone 1

Milestone 2

Milestone 3

There are also plenty of Custom Created Tracks that you can enjoy, with plenty of creative players creating their own takes on either existing tracks, or making something that would never be possible in real life. The sheer number of tracks available this way is almost endless, so be sure to check them out.

All Riders In Monster Energy Supercross 6

With over 80 riders, there’s a great chance that your favorite racer is going to be available to use. If not, you’ll always have the chance to take advantage of the Create A Character option, which will give you the perfect chance to create an old favorite like Kevin Windham or even Ricky Charmichael.

Related: Does Monster Energy Supercross 6 Have Crossplay?

All 450 Riders in Monster Energy Supercross 6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cooper Webb

Eli Tomac

Aaron Plessinger

Adam Cianciarulo

Justin Brayton

Kyle Chrisholm

Shane McElrath

Dylan Ferrandis

Dean Wilson

Joey Savatgy

Justin Bogle

Jason Anderson

Chase Sexton

Marvin Musquin

Alex Martin

Malcolm Stewart

Max Anstie

Brandon Hartranft

Justin Barcia

Mitchell Oldenburg

Kevin Moranz

Fredrik Noren

Logan Karnow

John Short

Benny Bloss

Cade Clason

Alex Ray

Ken Roczen

Justin Starling

Deven Raper

Adam Enticknap

Josh Hill

Austin Politelli

250 West Riders in Monster Energy Supercross 6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Christian Craig

Michael Mosiman

Jo Shimoda

Jalek Swoll

Garrett Marchbanks

Dilan Schwartz

Carson Mumford

Seth Hammaker

Nate Thrasher

Ryan Surratt

Vince Friese

Mitchell Harrison

Chris Blose

Robbie Wageman

Derek Kelley

Hunter Lawrence

Dominique Thury

Richard Taylor

Maxwell Sanford

Chance Blackburn

Kaeden Amerine

Mitchell Falk

Carson Brown

Related: Does Monster Energy Supercross 6 Have Freestyle?

250 East Riders in Monster Energy Supercross 6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Colt Nichols

Jett Larence

RJ Hampshire

Austin Forkner

Maximus Vohland

Coty Schock

Josua Varize

Pierce Brown

Cameron McAdoo

Stilez Robertson

Kyle Peters

Josh Osby

Levi Kitchen

Ramyller Alves

Enzo Lopes

Jace Owens

Scott Meshey

Jordon Smith

Jett Reynolds

Cullin Park

Marshal Weltin

AJ Catanzaro

Derek Drake

Josh Cartwright

Featuring one of the most stacked rosters in the series, there is a racer here for everyone. Thanks to the smoothness of the on-track racing, Monster Energy Supercross 6 helps pilot the series back in the right direction once again and offers plenty of thrills for those seeking exactly that.