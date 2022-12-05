In The Callisto Protocol, players are put into the shoes of Jacob Lee, a cargo pilot who, after a forced landing on the moon of Callisto, is thrown into Black Iron Prison hours before a horrifying outbreak. With that said, the game features a wide array of trophies/achievements, all of which can be unlocked as you help Jacob survive all of the dangers lurking in the facility. Now, in order to help you get all of the available trophies/achievements in the game, here’s how to unlock all Trophies and Achievements in The Callisto Protocol.

In order to avoid spoilers, story-related unmissable trophies/achievements won’t feature a detailed description.

All Trophies and Achievements in The Callisto Protocol: Full Trophy Guide

First of all, it’s important to point out that The Callisto Protocol features a total of 27 trophies/achievements. You can check out the full list of trophies and achievements, as well as how to unlock each of them below:

The Outer Way: Will be unlocked during the game’s storyline. Unmissable.

Will be unlocked during the game’s storyline. Unmissable. Desperate Times: Acquire the shiv.

Acquire the shiv. Flesh Wound: Use melee attacks to take both arms off a living enemy.

Use melee attacks to take both arms off a living enemy. Paper Jams : Print your first weapon.

: Print your first weapon. Reforged: Unlocked by upgrading a weapon for the first time.

Unlocked by upgrading a weapon for the first time. If the SHU Fits…: Unlocked as part of the main storyline. Unmissable.

Unlocked as part of the main storyline. Unmissable. Workplace Hazard: Kill an enemy by throwing them into an environmental hazard with the GRP Glove.

Kill an enemy by throwing them into an environmental hazard with the GRP Glove. Chew ‘Em Up: Use the environment to kill 10 enemies.

Use the environment to kill 10 enemies. Get a Grip: Use the GRP Glove to grab a total of 25 enemies.

Use the GRP Glove to grab a total of 25 enemies. Without A Paddle: Unlocked as part of the game’s storyline. Unmissable.

Unlocked as part of the game’s storyline. Unmissable. Terminated : Destroy a Security Robot unit.

: Destroy a Security Robot unit. Crash Site: Unlocked as part of the game’s storyline. Unmissable.

Unlocked as part of the game’s storyline. Unmissable. In the Pipe Five by Five: Unlocked as part of the game’s storyline. Unmissable.

Unlocked as part of the game’s storyline. Unmissable. Float Like A Butterfly: Perform a total of 5 Perfect Dodges.

Perform a total of 5 Perfect Dodges. Power Up: Unlocked as part of the game’s storyline. Unmissable.

Unlocked as part of the game’s storyline. Unmissable. Giving Back: Stealth kill a total of 5 blind enemies.

Stealth kill a total of 5 blind enemies. You Need a Gun: Fully upgrade any weapon.

Fully upgrade any weapon. Two Heads Are Better Than One: Unlocked by defeating the Two-Head boss during the game’s sixth chapter.

Unlocked by defeating the Two-Head boss during the game’s sixth chapter. What Lies Beneath: Unlocked as part of the game’s storyline. Unmissable.

Unlocked as part of the game’s storyline. Unmissable. Full Circle: Unlocked as part of the game’s storyline. Unmissable.

Unlocked as part of the game’s storyline. Unmissable. I Do Belong Here: Complete the game on any difficulty.

Complete the game on any difficulty. In Striking Distance: Defeat an enemy with a single melee attack after grabbing them with the GRP Glove.

Defeat an enemy with a single melee attack after grabbing them with the GRP Glove. The Commonality: Can be unlocked by getting both the Duncan Cole: Secret Room 1 and Yannick Sage: Secret Room 2 automated recordings.

Can be unlocked by getting both the Duncan Cole: Secret Room 1 and Yannick Sage: Secret Room 2 automated recordings. Mugshot: Take a photo with the game’s Photo Mode.

Take a photo with the game’s Photo Mode. The Protocol is About Life: Complete the game on the Maximum Security difficulty.

Complete the game on the Maximum Security difficulty. Grim Reaper: Find and read/hear all implant bios in the game.

Find and read/hear all implant bios in the game. It’s over, Jacob!: Unlock all of the above trophies/achievements.

You can play The Callisto Protocol right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022